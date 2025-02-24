SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA HEDGE 8799853
Quoc Viet Do

EA HEDGE 8799853

Quoc Viet Do
0 reviews
Reliability
78 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 354%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37 998
Profit Trades:
28 416 (74.78%)
Loss Trades:
9 582 (25.22%)
Best trade:
3 921.43 USD
Worst trade:
-1 712.40 USD
Gross Profit:
159 354.33 USD (4 523 424 pips)
Gross Loss:
-118 060.47 USD (5 805 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (501.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 501.10 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
23.49%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
601
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.03
Long Trades:
26 613 (70.04%)
Short Trades:
11 385 (29.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
5.61 USD
Average Loss:
-12.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1 708.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 326.22 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
14.20%
Annual Forecast:
174.62%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 339.95 USD
Maximal:
13 625.62 USD (23.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.50% (13 625.62 USD)
By Equity:
80.22% (18 115.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-P 37998
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-P 41K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-P -1.3M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 921.43 USD
Worst trade: -1 712 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +501.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 708.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 22:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 18:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 17:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 11:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 07:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 15:37
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 03:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 02:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.26 22:59
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 06:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 07:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 06:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 23:21
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 22:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 21:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

