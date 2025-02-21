SignalsSections
Dany Wardiyanto

Valiant One

Dany Wardiyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 744
Profit Trades:
1 347 (77.23%)
Loss Trades:
397 (22.76%)
Best trade:
240.33 USD
Worst trade:
-543.86 USD
Gross Profit:
5 123.90 USD (451 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 086.59 USD (288 648 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (55.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
736.79 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
97.94%
Max deposit load:
2.91%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.66
Long Trades:
1 545 (88.59%)
Short Trades:
199 (11.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
3.80 USD
Average Loss:
-7.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-35.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-556.03 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-2.13%
Annual Forecast:
-25.88%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
556.03 USD (9.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.69% (556.03 USD)
By Equity:
14.98% (876.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 579
USDJPY 577
CADJPY 570
archived 18
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 732
USDJPY 356
CADJPY 47
archived 902
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 109K
USDJPY 34K
CADJPY 20K
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +240.33 USD
Worst trade: -544 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 1
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US888-Live
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 9
No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 10:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.09.11 09:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.01 04:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.23 08:49
No swaps are charged
2025.06.23 08:49
No swaps are charged
2025.06.11 17:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.22 12:51
No swaps are charged
2025.05.22 12:51
No swaps are charged
2025.05.20 19:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.02 05:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.24 12:50
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 12:50
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.21 08:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.17 08:43
No swaps are charged
2025.04.17 08:43
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Valiant One
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
7K
USD
49
98%
1 744
77%
98%
1.66
1.17
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

