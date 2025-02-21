- Growth
Trades:
1 744
Profit Trades:
1 347 (77.23%)
Loss Trades:
397 (22.76%)
Best trade:
240.33 USD
Worst trade:
-543.86 USD
Gross Profit:
5 123.90 USD (451 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 086.59 USD (288 648 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (55.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
736.79 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
97.94%
Max deposit load:
2.91%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.66
Long Trades:
1 545 (88.59%)
Short Trades:
199 (11.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
3.80 USD
Average Loss:
-7.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-35.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-556.03 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-2.13%
Annual Forecast:
-25.88%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
556.03 USD (9.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.69% (556.03 USD)
By Equity:
14.98% (876.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|579
|USDJPY
|577
|CADJPY
|570
|archived
|18
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|732
|USDJPY
|356
|CADJPY
|47
|archived
|902
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|109K
|USDJPY
|34K
|CADJPY
|20K
|archived
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +240.33 USD
Worst trade: -544 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 1
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US888-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 11
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 9
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
7K
USD
USD
49
98%
1 744
77%
98%
1.66
1.17
USD
USD
15%
1:500