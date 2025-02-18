SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Time LS
Kaloyan Ivanov

Time LS

Kaloyan Ivanov
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 24%
Varchev-Server
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
264
Profit Trades:
262 (99.24%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.76%)
Best trade:
70.90 BGN
Worst trade:
-0.50 BGN
Gross Profit:
1 110.80 BGN (58 335 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.54 BGN (3 595 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
180 (674.91 BGN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
674.91 BGN (180)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.98%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
2220.52
Long Trades:
224 (84.85%)
Short Trades:
40 (15.15%)
Profit Factor:
2057.04
Expected Payoff:
4.21 BGN
Average Profit:
4.24 BGN
Average Loss:
-0.27 BGN
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.50 BGN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.50 BGN (1)
Monthly growth:
0.98%
Annual Forecast:
11.94%
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BGN
Maximal:
0.50 BGN (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.04 BGN)
By Equity:
20.61% (1 046.52 BGN)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 79
USDCHF 38
AUDUSD 38
GBPJPY 20
GBPCHF 13
EURJPY 12
CADJPY 9
CHFJPY 9
USDBGN 8
EURCHF 8
AUDJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 5
AUDCHF 5
GBPBGN 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 193
USDCHF 86
AUDUSD 22
GBPJPY 110
GBPCHF 56
EURJPY 41
CADJPY 31
CHFJPY 34
USDBGN 31
EURCHF 24
AUDJPY 30
NZDJPY 21
NZDCHF 15
CADCHF 10
AUDCHF 13
GBPBGN 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 16K
USDCHF 5.1K
AUDUSD 935
GBPJPY 9.2K
GBPCHF 3.4K
EURJPY 3.9K
CADJPY 457
CHFJPY 4.2K
USDBGN 3.9K
EURCHF 1.7K
AUDJPY 2.1K
NZDJPY 636
NZDCHF 873
CADCHF 448
AUDCHF 827
GBPBGN 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.90 BGN
Worst trade: -1 BGN
Maximum consecutive wins: 180
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +674.91 BGN
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.50 BGN

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Varchev-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
2.86 × 14
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Time LS
No reviews
2025.09.29 17:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.20 21:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 20:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 02:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 22:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.29 20:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.28 07:28
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.24 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 06:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 09:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.05 06:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 03:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 07:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.08 19:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.07 15:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 18:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 11:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.17 17:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Time LS
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
10K
BGN
57
42%
264
99%
100%
2057.03
4.21
BGN
21%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.