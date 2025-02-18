- Growth
Trades:
264
Profit Trades:
262 (99.24%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.76%)
Best trade:
70.90 BGN
Worst trade:
-0.50 BGN
Gross Profit:
1 110.80 BGN (58 335 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.54 BGN (3 595 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
180 (674.91 BGN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
674.91 BGN (180)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.98%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
2220.52
Long Trades:
224 (84.85%)
Short Trades:
40 (15.15%)
Profit Factor:
2057.04
Expected Payoff:
4.21 BGN
Average Profit:
4.24 BGN
Average Loss:
-0.27 BGN
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.50 BGN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.50 BGN (1)
Monthly growth:
0.98%
Annual Forecast:
11.94%
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BGN
Maximal:
0.50 BGN (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.04 BGN)
By Equity:
20.61% (1 046.52 BGN)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|79
|USDCHF
|38
|AUDUSD
|38
|GBPJPY
|20
|GBPCHF
|13
|EURJPY
|12
|CADJPY
|9
|CHFJPY
|9
|USDBGN
|8
|EURCHF
|8
|AUDJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|AUDCHF
|5
|GBPBGN
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|193
|USDCHF
|86
|AUDUSD
|22
|GBPJPY
|110
|GBPCHF
|56
|EURJPY
|41
|CADJPY
|31
|CHFJPY
|34
|USDBGN
|31
|EURCHF
|24
|AUDJPY
|30
|NZDJPY
|21
|NZDCHF
|15
|CADCHF
|10
|AUDCHF
|13
|GBPBGN
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|16K
|USDCHF
|5.1K
|AUDUSD
|935
|GBPJPY
|9.2K
|GBPCHF
|3.4K
|EURJPY
|3.9K
|CADJPY
|457
|CHFJPY
|4.2K
|USDBGN
|3.9K
|EURCHF
|1.7K
|AUDJPY
|2.1K
|NZDJPY
|636
|NZDCHF
|873
|CADCHF
|448
|AUDCHF
|827
|GBPBGN
|1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +70.90 BGN
Worst trade: -1 BGN
Maximum consecutive wins: 180
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +674.91 BGN
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.50 BGN
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Varchev-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
