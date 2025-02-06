SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Forex Buffet
Kaloyan Ivanov

Forex Buffet

Kaloyan Ivanov
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
Varchev-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
501
Profit Trades:
500 (99.80%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.20%)
Best trade:
70.70 BGN
Worst trade:
-0.06 BGN
Gross Profit:
1 578.23 BGN (88 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.06 BGN (4 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
393 (1 208.92 BGN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 208.92 BGN (393)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.38%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
26302.83
Long Trades:
289 (57.68%)
Short Trades:
212 (42.32%)
Profit Factor:
26303.83
Expected Payoff:
3.15 BGN
Average Profit:
3.16 BGN
Average Loss:
-0.06 BGN
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.06 BGN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.06 BGN (1)
Monthly growth:
0.29%
Annual Forecast:
5.79%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BGN
Maximal:
0.06 BGN (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.06 BGN)
By Equity:
14.02% (1 571.03 BGN)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 131
USDCHF 105
EURUSD 80
USDJPY 28
GBPJPY 18
USDBGN 17
EURJPY 16
NZDJPY 15
CADJPY 15
CHFJPY 13
AUDJPY 13
GBPCHF 13
GBPBGN 10
AUDCHF 9
NZDCHF 7
EURCHF 7
CADCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 55
USDCHF 145
EURUSD 46
USDJPY 204
GBPJPY 79
USDBGN 82
EURJPY 71
NZDJPY 42
CADJPY 53
CHFJPY 56
AUDJPY 42
GBPCHF 50
GBPBGN 32
AUDCHF 28
NZDCHF 18
EURCHF 19
CADCHF 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 2.9K
USDCHF 7.5K
EURUSD 2.2K
USDJPY 13K
GBPJPY 9.6K
USDBGN 11K
EURJPY 8.2K
NZDJPY 4.8K
CADJPY 3.9K
CHFJPY 6.9K
AUDJPY 4.3K
GBPCHF 3.3K
GBPBGN 4.7K
AUDCHF 1.7K
NZDCHF 1.2K
EURCHF 1.2K
CADCHF 878
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.70 BGN
Worst trade: -0 BGN
Maximum consecutive wins: 393
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 208.92 BGN
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.06 BGN

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Varchev-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
2.86 × 14
Recommended for an account with more than 5K EUR. Just enjoy the eating from the Forex Buffet.
No reviews
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 09:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 17:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 20:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 20:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 23:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.24 06:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 23:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.28 07:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.06 09:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
