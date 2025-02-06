- Growth
Trades:
501
Profit Trades:
500 (99.80%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.20%)
Best trade:
70.70 BGN
Worst trade:
-0.06 BGN
Gross Profit:
1 578.23 BGN (88 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.06 BGN (4 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
393 (1 208.92 BGN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 208.92 BGN (393)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.38%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
26302.83
Long Trades:
289 (57.68%)
Short Trades:
212 (42.32%)
Profit Factor:
26303.83
Expected Payoff:
3.15 BGN
Average Profit:
3.16 BGN
Average Loss:
-0.06 BGN
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.06 BGN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.06 BGN (1)
Monthly growth:
0.29%
Annual Forecast:
5.79%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BGN
Maximal:
0.06 BGN (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.06 BGN)
By Equity:
14.02% (1 571.03 BGN)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|131
|USDCHF
|105
|EURUSD
|80
|USDJPY
|28
|GBPJPY
|18
|USDBGN
|17
|EURJPY
|16
|NZDJPY
|15
|CADJPY
|15
|CHFJPY
|13
|AUDJPY
|13
|GBPCHF
|13
|GBPBGN
|10
|AUDCHF
|9
|NZDCHF
|7
|EURCHF
|7
|CADCHF
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|55
|USDCHF
|145
|EURUSD
|46
|USDJPY
|204
|GBPJPY
|79
|USDBGN
|82
|EURJPY
|71
|NZDJPY
|42
|CADJPY
|53
|CHFJPY
|56
|AUDJPY
|42
|GBPCHF
|50
|GBPBGN
|32
|AUDCHF
|28
|NZDCHF
|18
|EURCHF
|19
|CADCHF
|14
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|2.9K
|USDCHF
|7.5K
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|USDJPY
|13K
|GBPJPY
|9.6K
|USDBGN
|11K
|EURJPY
|8.2K
|NZDJPY
|4.8K
|CADJPY
|3.9K
|CHFJPY
|6.9K
|AUDJPY
|4.3K
|GBPCHF
|3.3K
|GBPBGN
|4.7K
|AUDCHF
|1.7K
|NZDCHF
|1.2K
|EURCHF
|1.2K
|CADCHF
|878
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +70.70 BGN
Worst trade: -0 BGN
Maximum consecutive wins: 393
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 208.92 BGN
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.06 BGN
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Varchev-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Recommended for an account with more than 5K EUR. Just enjoy the eating from the Forex Buffet.
No reviews
