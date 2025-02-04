- Growth
Trades:
384
Profit Trades:
371 (96.61%)
Loss Trades:
13 (3.39%)
Best trade:
3.76 USD
Worst trade:
-60.84 USD
Gross Profit:
305.40 USD (32 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-171.51 USD (15 330 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
106 (87.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.37 USD (106)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
5.07%
Latest trade:
43 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.20
Long Trades:
234 (60.94%)
Short Trades:
150 (39.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
0.82 USD
Average Loss:
-13.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-17.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.84 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
60.92 USD (21.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.11% (60.88 USD)
By Equity:
16.88% (91.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|384
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|134
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.76 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 106
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.28 × 421
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.29 × 7
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 103
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.48 × 138
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.50 × 1727
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.53 × 459
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.56 × 2067
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
