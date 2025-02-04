SignalsSections
Anton Kondratev

ZONDA

Anton Kondratev
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 28%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
384
Profit Trades:
371 (96.61%)
Loss Trades:
13 (3.39%)
Best trade:
3.76 USD
Worst trade:
-60.84 USD
Gross Profit:
305.40 USD (32 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-171.51 USD (15 330 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
106 (87.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.37 USD (106)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
5.07%
Latest trade:
43 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.20
Long Trades:
234 (60.94%)
Short Trades:
150 (39.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
0.82 USD
Average Loss:
-13.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-17.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.84 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
60.92 USD (21.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.11% (60.88 USD)
By Equity:
16.88% (91.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 384
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 134
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 17K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.76 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 106
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.28 × 421
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.29 × 7
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.36 × 103
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live
0.48 × 138
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.50 × 1727
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.53 × 459
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.56 × 2067
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
78 more...
No reviews
2026.01.03 16:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 10:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 12:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.01 09:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 17:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 08:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.21 09:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 11:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.10 10:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.26 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.26 16:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.25 12:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.19 11:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.19 10:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.05 09:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.05 09:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.04 14:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.04 14:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.04 14:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
