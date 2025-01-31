- Growth
Trades:
363
Profit Trades:
184 (50.68%)
Loss Trades:
179 (49.31%)
Best trade:
28 455.21 RUB
Worst trade:
-666.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
72 484.74 RUB (724 392 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 653.38 RUB (13 548 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (12 280.71 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28 787.21 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
47.12%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
7.12
Long Trades:
175 (48.21%)
Short Trades:
188 (51.79%)
Profit Factor:
3.20
Expected Payoff:
137.28 RUB
Average Profit:
393.94 RUB
Average Loss:
-126.56 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-2 369.75 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 991.61 RUB (13)
Monthly growth:
0.23%
Annual Forecast:
2.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
318.99 RUB
Maximal:
6 999.59 RUB (-29.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.90% (6 999.59 RUB)
By Equity:
8.40% (2 062.54 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CRZ5
|106
|CRM5
|86
|CRH5
|77
|CRU5
|76
|SU26234RMFS3
|12
|CRH6
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CRZ5
|33
|CRM5
|-98
|CRH5
|184
|CRU5
|119
|SU26234RMFS3
|581
|CRH6
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CRZ5
|1.1K
|CRM5
|-4.1K
|CRH5
|6K
|CRU5
|4.7K
|SU26234RMFS3
|703K
|CRH6
|278
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28 455.21 RUB
Worst trade: -666 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 280.71 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 369.75 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Стратегия сбалансирована по риск/доходности за счет матрицы различных стратегий, которые были оптимизированы по доходности на истории как минимум в 10 лет с минимизацией просадок за весь период.
No reviews
30 USD per month
100%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
RUB
RUB
50
0%
363
50%
100%
3.19
137.28
RUB
RUB
8%
1:1