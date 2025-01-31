SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MinRiskStrategy2
Aleksey Vasilev

MinRiskStrategy2

Aleksey Vasilev
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 100%
FINAM-AO
1:1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
363
Profit Trades:
184 (50.68%)
Loss Trades:
179 (49.31%)
Best trade:
28 455.21 RUB
Worst trade:
-666.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
72 484.74 RUB (724 392 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 653.38 RUB (13 548 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (12 280.71 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28 787.21 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
47.12%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
7.12
Long Trades:
175 (48.21%)
Short Trades:
188 (51.79%)
Profit Factor:
3.20
Expected Payoff:
137.28 RUB
Average Profit:
393.94 RUB
Average Loss:
-126.56 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-2 369.75 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 991.61 RUB (13)
Monthly growth:
0.23%
Annual Forecast:
2.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
318.99 RUB
Maximal:
6 999.59 RUB (-29.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.90% (6 999.59 RUB)
By Equity:
8.40% (2 062.54 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CRZ5 106
CRM5 86
CRH5 77
CRU5 76
SU26234RMFS3 12
CRH6 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CRZ5 33
CRM5 -98
CRH5 184
CRU5 119
SU26234RMFS3 581
CRH6 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CRZ5 1.1K
CRM5 -4.1K
CRH5 6K
CRU5 4.7K
SU26234RMFS3 703K
CRH6 278
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28 455.21 RUB
Worst trade: -666 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 280.71 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 369.75 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Стратегия сбалансирована по риск/доходности за счет матрицы различных стратегий, которые были оптимизированы по доходности на истории как минимум в 10 лет с минимизацией просадок за весь период.
No reviews
2025.10.29 11:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.05 18:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 18:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 17:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 17:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 04:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.05 04:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 04:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 04:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.16 14:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.04.04 13:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MinRiskStrategy2
30 USD per month
100%
0
0
USD
16K
RUB
50
0%
363
50%
100%
3.19
137.28
RUB
8%
1:1
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.