Trades:
275
Profit Trades:
197 (71.63%)
Loss Trades:
78 (28.36%)
Best trade:
18.99 USD
Worst trade:
-16.85 USD
Gross Profit:
552.59 USD (41 749 pips)
Gross Loss:
-275.46 USD (23 134 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (22.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
63.04%
Max deposit load:
9.41%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.76
Long Trades:
127 (46.18%)
Short Trades:
148 (53.82%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
-3.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-58.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.18 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.63%
Annual Forecast:
43.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58.18 USD (15.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.88% (58.18 USD)
By Equity:
32.22% (102.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|96
|NZDUSD
|80
|EURGBP
|45
|USDCAD
|27
|NZDCAD
|27
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|136
|NZDUSD
|77
|EURGBP
|43
|USDCAD
|12
|NZDCAD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|12K
|NZDUSD
|4.1K
|EURGBP
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|1K
|NZDCAD
|-133
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.99 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.23 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.30 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.38 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.39 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.08 × 122
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.13 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.29 × 42
|
Exness-Real9
|1.50 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.94 × 16
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|2.35 × 74
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.43 × 7
|
Exness-Real17
|2.44 × 16
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.50 × 4
|
Axi-US06-Live
|3.64 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|4.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-06
|4.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|4.41 × 39
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.62 × 45
|
Alpari-Nano
|4.92 × 13
|
RoboForex-Prime
|5.37 × 27
|
Exness-Real4
|5.57 × 14
Forex EA with stop-loss & news filter and low-risk settings.... Average monthly profit 10%... Drawdown max. 15%... Please create a new ROBOFOREX ECN account, affiliate code OWUE... Leverage: 1:500... Minimum deposit 100 USD (300 or more for best results)
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
120%
0
0
USD
USD
353
USD
USD
47
100%
275
71%
63%
2.00
1.01
USD
USD
32%
1:500