Marco Mossauer

ForexEA3

Marco Mossauer
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 120%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
275
Profit Trades:
197 (71.63%)
Loss Trades:
78 (28.36%)
Best trade:
18.99 USD
Worst trade:
-16.85 USD
Gross Profit:
552.59 USD (41 749 pips)
Gross Loss:
-275.46 USD (23 134 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (22.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
63.04%
Max deposit load:
9.41%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.76
Long Trades:
127 (46.18%)
Short Trades:
148 (53.82%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
-3.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-58.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.18 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.63%
Annual Forecast:
43.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58.18 USD (15.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.88% (58.18 USD)
By Equity:
32.22% (102.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 96
NZDUSD 80
EURGBP 45
USDCAD 27
NZDCAD 27
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 136
NZDUSD 77
EURGBP 43
USDCAD 12
NZDCAD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDUSD 4.1K
EURGBP 2.2K
USDCAD 1K
NZDCAD -133
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.99 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
0.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.23 × 44
Tickmill-Live10
0.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.39 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.08 × 122
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.13 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.29 × 42
Exness-Real9
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.94 × 16
RoboForex-ECN-3
2.35 × 74
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.43 × 7
Exness-Real17
2.44 × 16
Darwinex-Live
2.50 × 4
Axi-US06-Live
3.64 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
4.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live15
4.41 × 39
Axi-US09-Live
4.62 × 45
Alpari-Nano
4.92 × 13
RoboForex-Prime
5.37 × 27
Exness-Real4
5.57 × 14
18 more...
Forex EA with stop-loss & news filter and low-risk settings.... Average monthly profit 10%... Drawdown max. 15%... Please create a new ROBOFOREX ECN account, affiliate code OWUE... Leverage: 1:500... Minimum deposit 100 USD (300 or more for best results)


No reviews
2025.12.17 11:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 23:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 15:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 10:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.08 08:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.04 16:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 19:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.25 22:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.24 06:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.10 05:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.10 04:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.30 22:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.30 22:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.30 21:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.30 21:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.28 06:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.20 02:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
