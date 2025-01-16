- Growth
Trades:
381
Profit Trades:
352 (92.38%)
Loss Trades:
29 (7.61%)
Best trade:
76.25 USD
Worst trade:
-55.29 USD
Gross Profit:
3 158.54 USD (202 716 pips)
Gross Loss:
-481.73 USD (35 005 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
78 (565.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
658.51 USD (73)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
31.86%
Max deposit load:
7.83%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.78
Long Trades:
381 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.56
Expected Payoff:
7.03 USD
Average Profit:
8.97 USD
Average Loss:
-16.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-135.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-135.32 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.16%
Annual Forecast:
54.12%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
135.32 USD (4.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.01% (135.32 USD)
By Equity:
35.18% (786.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|177
|XAUUSD
|170
|EURNZD
|14
|GBPAUD
|11
|EURJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|EURNZD
|38
|GBPAUD
|27
|EURJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|25K
|XAUUSD
|131K
|EURNZD
|5.1K
|GBPAUD
|4.1K
|EURJPY
|1K
|GBPJPY
|775
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +76.25 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 73
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +565.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -135.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 4
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.17 × 103
RoboForex-Prime
|0.20 × 25
OctaFX-Real9
|0.20 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.20 × 10
OctaFX-Real8
|0.21 × 38
OctaFX-Real6
|0.31 × 26
Axi-US06-Live
|0.53 × 141
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.68 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.31 × 48
OctaFX-Real5
|1.35 × 26
OctaFX-Real
|1.85 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.95 × 260
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
243%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
48
95%
381
92%
32%
6.55
7.03
USD
USD
35%
1:500