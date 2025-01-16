SignalsSections
Andri Yanto

CUAN B

Andri Yanto
0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 243%
OctaFX-Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
381
Profit Trades:
352 (92.38%)
Loss Trades:
29 (7.61%)
Best trade:
76.25 USD
Worst trade:
-55.29 USD
Gross Profit:
3 158.54 USD (202 716 pips)
Gross Loss:
-481.73 USD (35 005 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
78 (565.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
658.51 USD (73)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
31.86%
Max deposit load:
7.83%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.78
Long Trades:
381 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.56
Expected Payoff:
7.03 USD
Average Profit:
8.97 USD
Average Loss:
-16.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-135.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-135.32 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.16%
Annual Forecast:
54.12%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
135.32 USD (4.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.01% (135.32 USD)
By Equity:
35.18% (786.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 177
XAUUSD 170
EURNZD 14
GBPAUD 11
EURJPY 6
GBPJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 1.3K
XAUUSD 1.3K
EURNZD 38
GBPAUD 27
EURJPY 7
GBPJPY 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 25K
XAUUSD 131K
EURNZD 5.1K
GBPAUD 4.1K
EURJPY 1K
GBPJPY 775
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.25 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 73
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +565.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -135.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 4
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.17 × 103
RoboForex-Prime
0.20 × 25
OctaFX-Real9
0.20 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.20 × 10
OctaFX-Real8
0.21 × 38
OctaFX-Real6
0.31 × 26
Axi-US06-Live
0.53 × 141
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.68 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.31 × 48
OctaFX-Real5
1.35 × 26
OctaFX-Real
1.85 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.95 × 260
15 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 10:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.15 07:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 05:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.13 20:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.24 02:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.17 13:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 07:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.07 13:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.17 13:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.16 11:35
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.16 11:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.16 11:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
