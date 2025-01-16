SignalsSections
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin

NEO RF

Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
0 reviews
Reliability
116 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 14%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
888
Profit Trades:
520 (58.55%)
Loss Trades:
368 (41.44%)
Best trade:
163.29 USD
Worst trade:
-163.25 USD
Gross Profit:
4 138.63 USD (273 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 731.76 USD (219 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (71.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
163.29 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
15.10%
Max deposit load:
2.39%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.66
Long Trades:
502 (56.53%)
Short Trades:
386 (43.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
7.96 USD
Average Loss:
-10.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-114.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-615.77 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Annual Forecast:
18.05%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
309.00 USD
Maximal:
615.77 USD (30.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.09% (615.77 USD)
By Equity:
2.03% (31.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 196
USDCAD 162
AUDCAD 160
AUDNZD 105
NZDCAD 99
USDJPY 66
EURJPY 55
GBPUSD 12
EURUSD 9
EURAUD 5
AUDJPY 5
GBPJPY 4
USDCHF 3
AUDUSD 2
.USTECHCash 1
EURNZD 1
CADCHF 1
EURCHF 1
NZDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 264
USDCAD -206
AUDCAD 158
AUDNZD 49
NZDCAD 128
USDJPY 55
EURJPY -10
GBPUSD -26
EURUSD -21
EURAUD -7
AUDJPY -2
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF -4
AUDUSD -4
.USTECHCash 21
EURNZD -5
CADCHF 0
EURCHF 18
NZDUSD -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 39K
USDCAD 3.5K
AUDCAD 7.9K
AUDNZD -668
NZDCAD 3.9K
USDJPY -1.1K
EURJPY -672
GBPUSD -493
EURUSD -448
EURAUD 95
AUDJPY -65
GBPJPY 938
USDCHF -191
AUDUSD -360
.USTECHCash 3.8K
EURNZD -865
CADCHF 0
EURCHF 323
NZDUSD -59
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +163.29 USD
Worst trade: -163 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
Exness-Real17
0.42 × 435
RoboForex-ECN
0.48 × 746
ThreeTrader-Live
0.49 × 228
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.50 × 218
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.80 × 20
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.83 × 122
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.10 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.24 × 135
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.39 × 67
Tickmill-Live10
1.40 × 40
70 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 11:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 11:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 03:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 13:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 01:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.12 09:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 06:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 05:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 08:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 18:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 00:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.18 13:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 19:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.01 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 16:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.17 20:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.02 16:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
