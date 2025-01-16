- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
888
Profit Trades:
520 (58.55%)
Loss Trades:
368 (41.44%)
Best trade:
163.29 USD
Worst trade:
-163.25 USD
Gross Profit:
4 138.63 USD (273 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 731.76 USD (219 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (71.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
163.29 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
15.10%
Max deposit load:
2.39%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.66
Long Trades:
502 (56.53%)
Short Trades:
386 (43.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
7.96 USD
Average Loss:
-10.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-114.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-615.77 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Annual Forecast:
18.05%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
309.00 USD
Maximal:
615.77 USD (30.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.09% (615.77 USD)
By Equity:
2.03% (31.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|196
|USDCAD
|162
|AUDCAD
|160
|AUDNZD
|105
|NZDCAD
|99
|USDJPY
|66
|EURJPY
|55
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURUSD
|9
|EURAUD
|5
|AUDJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|.USTECHCash
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|264
|USDCAD
|-206
|AUDCAD
|158
|AUDNZD
|49
|NZDCAD
|128
|USDJPY
|55
|EURJPY
|-10
|GBPUSD
|-26
|EURUSD
|-21
|EURAUD
|-7
|AUDJPY
|-2
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|-4
|AUDUSD
|-4
|.USTECHCash
|21
|EURNZD
|-5
|CADCHF
|0
|EURCHF
|18
|NZDUSD
|-1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|39K
|USDCAD
|3.5K
|AUDCAD
|7.9K
|AUDNZD
|-668
|NZDCAD
|3.9K
|USDJPY
|-1.1K
|EURJPY
|-672
|GBPUSD
|-493
|EURUSD
|-448
|EURAUD
|95
|AUDJPY
|-65
|GBPJPY
|938
|USDCHF
|-191
|AUDUSD
|-360
|.USTECHCash
|3.8K
|EURNZD
|-865
|CADCHF
|0
|EURCHF
|323
|NZDUSD
|-59
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +163.29 USD
Worst trade: -163 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
Exness-Real17
|0.42 × 435
RoboForex-ECN
|0.48 × 746
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.49 × 228
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.50 × 218
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.77 × 137
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.80 × 20
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.83 × 122
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.10 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.24 × 135
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.39 × 67
Tickmill-Live10
|1.40 × 40
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
116
98%
888
58%
15%
1.10
0.46
USD
USD
36%
1:500