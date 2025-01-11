SignalsSections
Cheuk Yin Choy

Hi use razor account Yo

Cheuk Yin Choy
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 139%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 081
Profit Trades:
2 408 (59.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 673 (40.99%)
Best trade:
432.36 USD
Worst trade:
-339.06 USD
Gross Profit:
21 145.86 USD (792 780 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 278.74 USD (580 198 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (31.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
441.56 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
96.07%
Max deposit load:
24.26%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.39
Long Trades:
1 721 (42.17%)
Short Trades:
2 360 (57.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
8.78 USD
Average Loss:
-8.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-93.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-345.13 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.80%
Annual Forecast:
33.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
512.99 USD (6.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.67% (345.13 USD)
By Equity:
58.75% (3 036.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 817
NZDUSD 817
EURJPY 816
USDJPY 816
AUDUSD 814
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.2K
NZDUSD -540
EURJPY 2.8K
USDJPY 4.1K
AUDUSD -644
BTCUSD -14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 31K
NZDUSD -26K
EURJPY 94K
USDJPY 139K
AUDUSD -20K
BTCUSD -3.5K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +432.36 USD
Worst trade: -339 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Demo
0.00 × 77
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 38
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 241
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 203
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 89
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 3
Weltrade-Live
0.11 × 377
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.40 × 5
TickmillUK-Live03
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.53 × 36
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.68 × 369
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.50 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
1.57 × 7
Exness-Real8
2.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
2.29 × 41
GlobalPrime-Live
2.80 × 5
21 more...
at least 5000 USD, thx
2026.01.04 22:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 13:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 08:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.23 08:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 22:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.14 14:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.14 01:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 10:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 11:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 10:53
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.21 10:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.13 01:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.11 12:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hi use razor account Yo
100 USD per month
139%
0
0
USD
8K
USD
54
99%
4 081
59%
96%
1.48
1.68
USD
59%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.