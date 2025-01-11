- Growth
Trades:
4 081
Profit Trades:
2 408 (59.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 673 (40.99%)
Best trade:
432.36 USD
Worst trade:
-339.06 USD
Gross Profit:
21 145.86 USD (792 780 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 278.74 USD (580 198 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (31.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
441.56 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
96.07%
Max deposit load:
24.26%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.39
Long Trades:
1 721 (42.17%)
Short Trades:
2 360 (57.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
8.78 USD
Average Loss:
-8.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-93.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-345.13 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.80%
Annual Forecast:
33.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
512.99 USD (6.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.67% (345.13 USD)
By Equity:
58.75% (3 036.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|817
|NZDUSD
|817
|EURJPY
|816
|USDJPY
|816
|AUDUSD
|814
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|NZDUSD
|-540
|EURJPY
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|4.1K
|AUDUSD
|-644
|BTCUSD
|-14
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|31K
|NZDUSD
|-26K
|EURJPY
|94K
|USDJPY
|139K
|AUDUSD
|-20K
|BTCUSD
|-3.5K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Best trade: +432.36 USD
Worst trade: -339 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|0.00 × 77
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 38
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 241
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 203
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 89
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.11 × 377
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 5
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.53 × 36
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.68 × 369
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.50 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|1.57 × 7
|
Exness-Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.29 × 41
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|2.80 × 5
at least 5000 USD, thx
No reviews
