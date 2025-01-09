SignalsSections
Dhanapat Nitisvarodom

Alpha 4 US500

Dhanapat Nitisvarodom
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
581
Profit Trades:
415 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
166 (28.57%)
Best trade:
4.41 USD
Worst trade:
-5.40 USD
Gross Profit:
188.85 USD (905 292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-89.40 USD (418 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (6.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.18 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
72.55%
Max deposit load:
7.97%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.07
Long Trades:
561 (96.56%)
Short Trades:
20 (3.44%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.46 USD
Average Loss:
-0.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-13.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.06 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.99%
Annual Forecast:
36.24%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.93 USD
Maximal:
14.06 USD (2.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.79% (14.06 USD)
By Equity:
51.65% (260.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 558
BRENT 23
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 97
BRENT 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 519K
BRENT 169
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.41 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

US500 Turbo Miner
No reviews
2025.04.22 23:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 19:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 18:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 10:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 06:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.16 18:22
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.16 09:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.16 08:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 18:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 11:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 07:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 06:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.10 20:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.10 19:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.10 15:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 10:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 10:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
