- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
344
Profit Trades:
161 (46.80%)
Loss Trades:
183 (53.20%)
Best trade:
582.40 USD
Worst trade:
-420.00 USD
Gross Profit:
28 200.55 USD (361 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 186.34 USD (340 458 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (116.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 400.09 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
4.91%
Max deposit load:
2.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.74
Long Trades:
203 (59.01%)
Short Trades:
141 (40.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
14.58 USD
Average Profit:
175.16 USD
Average Loss:
-126.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 463.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 592.26 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-8.37%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 749.85 USD
Maximal:
2 883.74 USD (39.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.54% (2 883.74 USD)
By Equity:
4.49% (382.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|293
|GBPJPY
|23
|USDJPY
|9
|NQ100.R
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|GBPJPY
|180
|USDJPY
|-198
|NQ100.R
|-22
|AUDUSD
|-35
|CHFJPY
|-83
|AUDJPY
|-2
|EURUSD
|-61
|USDCAD
|-9
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|55
|EURJPY
|9
|NZDUSD
|-1
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|36K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|USDJPY
|-4.8K
|NQ100.R
|-5.5K
|AUDUSD
|-1.3K
|CHFJPY
|-3.1K
|AUDJPY
|-11
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
|USDCAD
|-1.1K
|USDCHF
|264
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|1.5K
|NZDUSD
|-90
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +582.40 USD
Worst trade: -420 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +116.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 463.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
120%
0
0
USD
USD
6.3K
USD
USD
85
0%
344
46%
5%
1.21
14.58
USD
USD
41%
1:200