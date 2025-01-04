SignalsSections
Evgeniy Katashev

EasyOrder 3NS

Evgeniy Katashev
0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 32%
FreshForex-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 713
Profit Trades:
1 566 (57.72%)
Loss Trades:
1 147 (42.28%)
Best trade:
553.55 USD
Worst trade:
-367.08 USD
Gross Profit:
16 710.36 USD (1 316 914 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 465.96 USD (1 513 961 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (549.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
952.19 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
91.71%
Max deposit load:
18.85%
Latest trade:
22 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
1 878 (69.22%)
Short Trades:
835 (30.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
10.67 USD
Average Loss:
-11.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-469.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 140.48 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.59%
Annual Forecast:
18.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 610.49 USD (11.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.83% (1 261.81 USD)
By Equity:
69.21% (7 628.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD_m 311
NZDUSD_m 293
USDCAD_m 259
AUDUSD_m 246
USDCHF_m 227
XAUUSD_m 215
GBPUSD_m 213
XAGUSD_m 205
CUCUSD_m 183
USDJPY_m 181
#NQ100_m 180
#SP500_m 120
#WTI_m 80
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD_m -81
NZDUSD_m -191
USDCAD_m -63
AUDUSD_m -35
USDCHF_m -176
XAUUSD_m 1.3K
GBPUSD_m -198
XAGUSD_m 1.6K
CUCUSD_m -91
USDJPY_m -110
#NQ100_m 985
#SP500_m 749
#WTI_m -435
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD_m -6.5K
NZDUSD_m -16K
USDCAD_m -6K
AUDUSD_m -2.8K
USDCHF_m -6.9K
XAUUSD_m 75K
GBPUSD_m -13K
XAGUSD_m 28K
CUCUSD_m -219K
USDJPY_m -13K
#NQ100_m 24K
#SP500_m 14K
#WTI_m -46K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +553.55 USD
Worst trade: -367 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +549.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -469.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FreshForex-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.08 05:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.23 17:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.23 03:26
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.11 16:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 14:21
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 11:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 06:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.10 20:09
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.10 19:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.10 16:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.10 15:43
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 17:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 15:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 11:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 09:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 02:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

