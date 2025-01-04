SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DeNeng
De Neng Wang

DeNeng

De Neng Wang
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2024 21%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 591
Profit Trades:
1 668 (64.37%)
Loss Trades:
923 (35.62%)
Best trade:
214.50 USD
Worst trade:
-637.40 USD
Gross Profit:
20 511.93 USD (386 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 408.10 USD (386 064 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (46.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
440.20 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
13.15%
Max deposit load:
46.80%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.04
Long Trades:
1 506 (58.12%)
Short Trades:
1 085 (41.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
12.30 USD
Average Loss:
-22.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-132.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-661.60 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-59.23%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.30 USD
Maximal:
2 510.60 USD (80.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.61% (2 510.60 USD)
By Equity:
31.62% (214.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2591
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 104
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 702
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +214.50 USD
Worst trade: -637 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
AI Trade 
No reviews
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 13:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 06:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 03:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 02:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 19:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 18:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.03 18:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 18:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 12:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 06:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 06:24
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DeNeng
40 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
604
USD
58
99%
2 591
64%
13%
1.00
0.04
USD
81%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.