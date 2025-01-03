SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Expert EURUSD Sys04
Alexandros Alexandrou

Expert EURUSD Sys04

Alexandros Alexandrou
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
780
Profit Trades:
572 (73.33%)
Loss Trades:
208 (26.67%)
Best trade:
151.24 USD
Worst trade:
-111.53 USD
Gross Profit:
5 368.44 USD (99 024 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 022.76 USD (111 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (32.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
266.84 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
81.94%
Max deposit load:
14.03%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.06
Long Trades:
362 (46.41%)
Short Trades:
418 (53.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
1.73 USD
Average Profit:
9.39 USD
Average Loss:
-19.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-257.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-257.37 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-0.70%
Annual Forecast:
-8.55%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.90 USD
Maximal:
439.82 USD (9.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.94% (439.32 USD)
By Equity:
41.84% (315.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 780
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +151.24 USD
Worst trade: -112 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -257.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.14 × 156
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.15 × 27
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.24 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.40 × 166
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.65 × 378
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.07 × 14
Valutrades-Real
3.50 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.25 × 20
A custom martingale strategy powered by AI, using reversals on EURUSD and hedge positions to minimize risk and exposure


Suggested Deposit: 1k and 1:500 leverage , ideally Raw-ECN account type




No reviews
2025.09.09 13:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 250 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 09:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 13:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 17:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.04 10:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 183 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 12:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.56% of days out of 180 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.27 18:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.26 17:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.57% of days out of 175 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.10 11:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 10:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.14 23:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 11:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.05 11:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 08:43
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 07:33
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.16 16:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.07 18:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.07 17:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.07 16:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
