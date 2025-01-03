- Growth
Trades:
780
Profit Trades:
572 (73.33%)
Loss Trades:
208 (26.67%)
Best trade:
151.24 USD
Worst trade:
-111.53 USD
Gross Profit:
5 368.44 USD (99 024 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 022.76 USD (111 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (32.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
266.84 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
81.94%
Max deposit load:
14.03%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.06
Long Trades:
362 (46.41%)
Short Trades:
418 (53.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
1.73 USD
Average Profit:
9.39 USD
Average Loss:
-19.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-257.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-257.37 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-0.70%
Annual Forecast:
-8.55%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.90 USD
Maximal:
439.82 USD (9.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.94% (439.32 USD)
By Equity:
41.84% (315.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|780
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 30
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.14 × 156
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.15 × 27
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.24 × 17
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.40 × 166
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.65 × 378
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
Valutrades-Real
|3.50 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.25 × 20
A custom martingale strategy powered by AI, using reversals on EURUSD and hedge positions to minimize risk and exposure
Suggested Deposit: 1k and 1:500 leverage , ideally Raw-ECN account type
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
51
99%
780
73%
82%
1.33
1.73
USD
USD
42%
1:500