Strategic Core: 100% Fundamental Analysis. We trade the "Big Picture."

What we trade:

Bonds: Capture interest rate shifts.

DXY: Capitalize on USD cycles.

Commodities & Indices: Global growth and inflation plays.

Key Statistics:

Trade Duration: > 30 Days (Position Trading).

Leverage: 5:1 – 10:1 (Low to Moderate Risk).

Strategy: No Grid. No Martingale. No Scalping.

Investor Note: If you are looking for daily action and hundreds of trades, this is NOT the signal for you. If you are looking for a professional, macro-driven approach with steady growth and controlled drawdowns, you are welcome to follow.



