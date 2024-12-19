SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MeanEdge Education Fund
Zhi Peng Luo

MeanEdge Education Fund

Zhi Peng Luo
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2024 67%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
381
Profit Trades:
204 (53.54%)
Loss Trades:
177 (46.46%)
Best trade:
943.78 USD
Worst trade:
-292.29 USD
Gross Profit:
11 716.96 USD (7 391 929 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 665.01 USD (334 302 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (347.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 706.74 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
180.56%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
41 days
Recovery Factor:
5.17
Long Trades:
314 (82.41%)
Short Trades:
67 (17.59%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
15.88 USD
Average Profit:
57.44 USD
Average Loss:
-32.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-594.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-594.13 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
26.36%
Annual Forecast:
319.83%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
905.37 USD
Maximal:
1 169.62 USD (10.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.87% (893.61 USD)
By Equity:
47.56% (4 253.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
TLT.NAS 87
QQQ.NAS 33
JGB10Y_M5 33
USDCHF 24
JP225 17
GBPJPY 14
USDCAD 12
NVDA.NAS 12
IAU.NYSE 10
USDJPY 10
XAUUSD 10
EURUSD 9
XAGUSD 9
GBPUSD 8
AUDUSD 7
NZDUSD 6
XAUJPY 6
INTC.NAS 6
UST30Y_Z5 6
MSFT.NAS 5
GOOG.NAS 5
XLF.NYSE 5
JGB10Y_U5 5
UKGB_Z5 5
JGB10Y_Z5 5
UST10Y_Z5 4
BABA.NYSE 3
AUDJPY 2
LQD.NYSE 2
UST30Y_U5 2
GBPCHF 2
XTIUSD 1
UKGB_H5 1
BAC.NYSE 1
CHFJPY 1
ARKK.NYSE 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
EWT.NYSE 1
DE40 1
UKGB_M5 1
XLV.NYSE 1
UKGB_U5 1
USDCNH 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
TLT.NAS -467
QQQ.NAS 651
JGB10Y_M5 81
USDCHF -472
JP225 758
GBPJPY -374
USDCAD -19
NVDA.NAS 713
IAU.NYSE 602
USDJPY 149
XAUUSD 510
EURUSD -27
XAGUSD 2.2K
GBPUSD -50
AUDUSD -78
NZDUSD 24
XAUJPY -144
INTC.NAS 195
UST30Y_Z5 772
MSFT.NAS -28
GOOG.NAS -71
XLF.NYSE 113
JGB10Y_U5 116
UKGB_Z5 157
JGB10Y_Z5 3
UST10Y_Z5 531
BABA.NYSE 170
AUDJPY -14
LQD.NYSE 18
UST30Y_U5 106
GBPCHF 154
XTIUSD -22
UKGB_H5 190
BAC.NYSE -20
CHFJPY -1
ARKK.NYSE -58
NZDJPY -20
AUDCAD 10
EWT.NYSE 52
DE40 6
UKGB_M5 23
XLV.NYSE -8
UKGB_U5 65
USDCNH 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
TLT.NAS 5.9K
QQQ.NAS 20K
JGB10Y_M5 1.5K
USDCHF -26K
JP225 6.2M
GBPJPY -6.1K
USDCAD -5.0K
NVDA.NAS 16K
IAU.NYSE 49K
USDJPY 2.5K
XAUUSD 47K
EURUSD 316
XAGUSD 75K
GBPUSD 800
AUDUSD -2.6K
NZDUSD -66
XAUJPY -27K
INTC.NAS 746
UST30Y_Z5 772
MSFT.NAS -2.7K
GOOG.NAS 536
XLF.NYSE 924
JGB10Y_U5 477
UKGB_Z5 113
JGB10Y_Z5 26
UST10Y_Z5 2.7K
BABA.NYSE 3.1K
AUDJPY -2.2K
LQD.NYSE 131
UST30Y_U5 107
GBPCHF 1.1K
XTIUSD -42
UKGB_H5 150
BAC.NYSE -329
CHFJPY -157
ARKK.NYSE -11K
NZDJPY -2.9K
AUDCAD 722
EWT.NYSE 270
DE40 20K
UKGB_M5 17
XLV.NYSE -1.9K
UKGB_U5 47
USDCNH 1.4K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +943.78 USD
Worst trade: -292 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +347.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -594.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.35 × 215
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.38 × 16
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 234
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5670
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.97 × 37
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
Exness-MT5Real8
1.01 × 946
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
151 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Strategic Core: 100% Fundamental Analysis. We trade the "Big Picture."

What we trade:

  • Bonds: Capture interest rate shifts.

  • DXY: Capitalize on USD cycles.

  • Commodities & Indices: Global growth and inflation plays.

Key Statistics:

  • Trade Duration: > 30 Days (Position Trading).

  • Leverage: 5:1 – 10:1 (Low to Moderate Risk).

  • Strategy: No Grid. No Martingale. No Scalping.

Investor Note: If you are looking for daily action and hundreds of trades, this is NOT the signal for you. If you are looking for a professional, macro-driven approach with steady growth and controlled drawdowns, you are welcome to follow.


No reviews
2025.12.03 11:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 14:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.15 14:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 14:34
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 14:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 11:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.07 17:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.24 21:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 15:09
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.30 15:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.27 20:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 19:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.26 07:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MeanEdge Education Fund
35 USD per month
67%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
54
24%
381
53%
100%
2.06
15.88
USD
48%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.