- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|TLT.NAS
|87
|QQQ.NAS
|33
|JGB10Y_M5
|33
|USDCHF
|24
|JP225
|17
|GBPJPY
|14
|USDCAD
|12
|NVDA.NAS
|12
|IAU.NYSE
|10
|USDJPY
|10
|XAUUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|9
|XAGUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|8
|AUDUSD
|7
|NZDUSD
|6
|XAUJPY
|6
|INTC.NAS
|6
|UST30Y_Z5
|6
|MSFT.NAS
|5
|GOOG.NAS
|5
|XLF.NYSE
|5
|JGB10Y_U5
|5
|UKGB_Z5
|5
|JGB10Y_Z5
|5
|UST10Y_Z5
|4
|BABA.NYSE
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|LQD.NYSE
|2
|UST30Y_U5
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|XTIUSD
|1
|UKGB_H5
|1
|BAC.NYSE
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|ARKK.NYSE
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|EWT.NYSE
|1
|DE40
|1
|UKGB_M5
|1
|XLV.NYSE
|1
|UKGB_U5
|1
|USDCNH
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|TLT.NAS
|-467
|QQQ.NAS
|651
|JGB10Y_M5
|81
|USDCHF
|-472
|JP225
|758
|GBPJPY
|-374
|USDCAD
|-19
|NVDA.NAS
|713
|IAU.NYSE
|602
|USDJPY
|149
|XAUUSD
|510
|EURUSD
|-27
|XAGUSD
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|-50
|AUDUSD
|-78
|NZDUSD
|24
|XAUJPY
|-144
|INTC.NAS
|195
|UST30Y_Z5
|772
|MSFT.NAS
|-28
|GOOG.NAS
|-71
|XLF.NYSE
|113
|JGB10Y_U5
|116
|UKGB_Z5
|157
|JGB10Y_Z5
|3
|UST10Y_Z5
|531
|BABA.NYSE
|170
|AUDJPY
|-14
|LQD.NYSE
|18
|UST30Y_U5
|106
|GBPCHF
|154
|XTIUSD
|-22
|UKGB_H5
|190
|BAC.NYSE
|-20
|CHFJPY
|-1
|ARKK.NYSE
|-58
|NZDJPY
|-20
|AUDCAD
|10
|EWT.NYSE
|52
|DE40
|6
|UKGB_M5
|23
|XLV.NYSE
|-8
|UKGB_U5
|65
|USDCNH
|18
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|TLT.NAS
|5.9K
|QQQ.NAS
|20K
|JGB10Y_M5
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|-26K
|JP225
|6.2M
|GBPJPY
|-6.1K
|USDCAD
|-5.0K
|NVDA.NAS
|16K
|IAU.NYSE
|49K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|XAUUSD
|47K
|EURUSD
|316
|XAGUSD
|75K
|GBPUSD
|800
|AUDUSD
|-2.6K
|NZDUSD
|-66
|XAUJPY
|-27K
|INTC.NAS
|746
|UST30Y_Z5
|772
|MSFT.NAS
|-2.7K
|GOOG.NAS
|536
|XLF.NYSE
|924
|JGB10Y_U5
|477
|UKGB_Z5
|113
|JGB10Y_Z5
|26
|UST10Y_Z5
|2.7K
|BABA.NYSE
|3.1K
|AUDJPY
|-2.2K
|LQD.NYSE
|131
|UST30Y_U5
|107
|GBPCHF
|1.1K
|XTIUSD
|-42
|UKGB_H5
|150
|BAC.NYSE
|-329
|CHFJPY
|-157
|ARKK.NYSE
|-11K
|NZDJPY
|-2.9K
|AUDCAD
|722
|EWT.NYSE
|270
|DE40
|20K
|UKGB_M5
|17
|XLV.NYSE
|-1.9K
|UKGB_U5
|47
|USDCNH
|1.4K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.35 × 215
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.38 × 16
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 234
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.78 × 5670
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.97 × 37
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.01 × 946
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|1.06 × 119
Strategic Core: 100% Fundamental Analysis. We trade the "Big Picture."
What we trade:
-
Bonds: Capture interest rate shifts.
-
DXY: Capitalize on USD cycles.
-
Commodities & Indices: Global growth and inflation plays.
Key Statistics:
-
Trade Duration: > 30 Days (Position Trading).
-
Leverage: 5:1 – 10:1 (Low to Moderate Risk).
-
Strategy: No Grid. No Martingale. No Scalping.
Investor Note: If you are looking for daily action and hundreds of trades, this is NOT the signal for you. If you are looking for a professional, macro-driven approach with steady growth and controlled drawdowns, you are welcome to follow.
USD
USD
USD