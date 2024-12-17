SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Scalpwith20DD
Anand Kumar Verma

Scalpwith20DD

Anand Kumar Verma
0 reviews
Reliability
200 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 139%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 603
Profit Trades:
1 205 (46.29%)
Loss Trades:
1 398 (53.71%)
Best trade:
89.64 USD
Worst trade:
-170.40 USD
Gross Profit:
7 234.40 USD (23 716 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 479.05 USD (23 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (21.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
131.72 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
14.91%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
1 257 (48.29%)
Short Trades:
1 346 (51.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
6.00 USD
Average Loss:
-4.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-146.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-246.21 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-7.73%
Annual Forecast:
-93.83%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.57 USD
Maximal:
620.65 USD (40.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.46% (619.17 USD)
By Equity:
0.70% (2.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 2538
USDJPY 17
USDCHF 11
GBPUSD 10
AUDUSD 9
EURGBP 8
XAUUSD 7
GBPJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
USDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 765
USDJPY -2
USDCHF -1
GBPUSD -5
AUDUSD -3
EURGBP 1
XAUUSD 0
GBPJPY 0
NZDCAD -1
USDCAD 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.8K
USDJPY -114
USDCHF -45
GBPUSD -458
AUDUSD -253
EURGBP 63
XAUUSD 9
GBPJPY -32
NZDCAD -190
USDCAD 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.64 USD
Worst trade: -170 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -146.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCC1-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
6.75 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live12
8.67 × 15
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
We use multiple EAs and Time Filters. As we get backtest data, it will have a 20% Drawdown. Please Keep Patience; Patience is the key to trading results.

it is a Scalper System that is spread sensitive, Spread should be up to 7 points.
No reviews
2025.01.06 12:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.1% of days out of 1037 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.17 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Scalpwith20DD
30 USD per month
139%
0
0
USD
360
USD
200
98%
2 603
46%
0%
1.11
0.29
USD
77%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.