- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
628
Profit Trades:
624 (99.36%)
Loss Trades:
4 (0.64%)
Best trade:
132.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6.40 USD
Gross Profit:
2 524.34 USD (9 862 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.50 USD (106 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
243 (240.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 702.58 USD (214)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
81.48%
Max deposit load:
1.66%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
392.16
Long Trades:
262 (41.72%)
Short Trades:
366 (58.28%)
Profit Factor:
174.09
Expected Payoff:
4.00 USD
Average Profit:
4.05 USD
Average Loss:
-3.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.14%
Annual Forecast:
38.34%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6.40 USD (0.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.08% (1.40 USD)
By Equity:
14.70% (95.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|OILCash
|627
|GOLD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|OILCash
|2.5K
|GOLD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|OILCash
|9.8K
|GOLD
|2
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +132.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 214
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +240.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
We’re not coaches. We’re Chillin’. ✔️ Just copy, compound, and grow.
A professional team behind a serious trading system — built to help investors survive and grow sustainably.
📈 Verified performance: 30%+ annually
→ 11 years backtest • 4 years live
→ Fully automated strategies: Gold, Oil, FX, BTC, Silver
→ Risk-managed. No emotions. No noise.
✔️ Just copy, compound, and grow.
📊 Live Performance Links (Auto Updated ,Verified via MQL5):
Investor Recommend:
✅ My signal work best with "XM brokers" Copy trade
✅ Register : https://affs.click/cfGjo , and enter code : DXH4K
✅ Existing customer : Simply ask XM brokers to link your accounts to referral id : DXH4K
✅ FB channel : https://www.facebook.com/Chillinthailand
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
113%
0
0
USD
USD
6.6K
USD
USD
52
3%
628
99%
81%
174.09
4.00
USD
USD
15%
1:500