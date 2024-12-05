SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gem Live
Zheng Zhi Yuan

Gem Live

Zheng Zhi Yuan
0 reviews
Reliability
78 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 22%
XMGlobal-Real 24
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
142
Profit Trades:
96 (67.60%)
Loss Trades:
46 (32.39%)
Best trade:
33.86 USD
Worst trade:
-80.67 USD
Gross Profit:
714.20 USD (69 895 pips)
Gross Loss:
-494.55 USD (50 457 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (76.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.13 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
34.26%
Max deposit load:
2.64%
Latest trade:
31 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
72 (50.70%)
Short Trades:
70 (49.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
1.55 USD
Average Profit:
7.44 USD
Average Loss:
-10.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-29.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-97.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
-1.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.47 USD
Maximal:
101.78 USD (8.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.43% (97.92 USD)
By Equity:
15.34% (182.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD# 37
USDJPY# 28
NZDCAD# 16
EURUSD# 14
GBPUSD# 10
AUDUSD# 7
CADJPY# 6
AUDNZD# 6
NZDJPY# 6
EURNZD# 5
GBPCAD# 3
EURGBP# 2
EURAUD# 1
GBPAUD# 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD# 17
USDJPY# 43
NZDCAD# -26
EURUSD# 57
GBPUSD# 35
AUDUSD# -1
CADJPY# 12
AUDNZD# 12
NZDJPY# 3
EURNZD# 57
GBPCAD# 6
EURGBP# -3
EURAUD# 7
GBPAUD# -1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD# 2.5K
USDJPY# 2.5K
NZDCAD# -1.9K
EURUSD# 4.8K
GBPUSD# 1.5K
AUDUSD# -264
CADJPY# 1.1K
AUDNZD# 527
NZDJPY# -290
EURNZD# 7.6K
GBPCAD# 635
EURGBP# -198
EURAUD# 1.1K
GBPAUD# -179
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.86 USD
Worst trade: -81 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.04 16:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 01:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 06:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 18:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 12:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.10 09:00
No swaps are charged
2025.06.10 09:00
No swaps are charged
2025.06.10 07:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.05 14:14
No swaps are charged
2025.06.05 14:14
No swaps are charged
2025.06.05 12:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.29 00:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.21 13:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 14:16
No swaps are charged
2025.04.22 14:16
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gem Live
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
78
100%
142
67%
34%
1.44
1.55
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.