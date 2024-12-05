- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 700
Profit Trades:
1 168 (43.25%)
Loss Trades:
1 532 (56.74%)
Best trade:
379.65 USD
Worst trade:
-360.45 USD
Gross Profit:
71 726.19 USD (6 391 462 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64 003.18 USD (4 587 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (760.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 650.71 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.99%
Max deposit load:
34.93%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
1 866 (69.11%)
Short Trades:
834 (30.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
2.86 USD
Average Profit:
61.41 USD
Average Loss:
-41.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-786.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 203.86 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
24.48%
Annual Forecast:
297.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.57 USD
Maximal:
5 656.49 USD (72.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.08% (2 164.72 USD)
By Equity:
36.68% (150.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2218
|NQ100.R
|260
|GBPJPY
|72
|EURJPY
|36
|USDJPY
|21
|CHFJPY
|18
|CADJPY
|17
|AUDJPY
|17
|NZDJPY
|13
|EURUSD
|8
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURNZD
|4
|GBPUSD
|4
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|NQ100.R
|2.2K
|GBPJPY
|248
|EURJPY
|192
|USDJPY
|-30
|CHFJPY
|-10
|CADJPY
|20
|AUDJPY
|-58
|NZDJPY
|-82
|EURUSD
|-37
|AUDUSD
|90
|EURNZD
|21
|GBPUSD
|85
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|-12
|USDCHF
|4
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|685K
|NQ100.R
|1.1M
|GBPJPY
|22K
|EURJPY
|17K
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|CHFJPY
|302
|CADJPY
|2K
|AUDJPY
|-3.7K
|NZDJPY
|-6K
|EURUSD
|-850
|AUDUSD
|4.4K
|EURNZD
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|4.4K
|NZDUSD
|271
|USDCAD
|-814
|USDCHF
|180
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +379.65 USD
Worst trade: -360 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +760.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -786.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
This trade uses a 1:200 leverage.
We resumed trading in December 2024 with an initial capital of $1,500 and a lot size of 0.02. This approach allows us to assess the risk of each trade. The average risk per trade is 2.5%, and it is very possible for us to open multiple trades at the same time.
This strategy helps avoid a margin call.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
363%
0
0
USD
USD
4.6K
USD
USD
81
0%
2 700
43%
99%
1.12
2.86
USD
USD
97%
1:50