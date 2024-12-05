SignalsSections
Muchamad Ali Ramadhan

VikeeFX

Muchamad Ali Ramadhan
0 reviews
Reliability
81 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 363%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 700
Profit Trades:
1 168 (43.25%)
Loss Trades:
1 532 (56.74%)
Best trade:
379.65 USD
Worst trade:
-360.45 USD
Gross Profit:
71 726.19 USD (6 391 462 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64 003.18 USD (4 587 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (760.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 650.71 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.99%
Max deposit load:
34.93%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
1 866 (69.11%)
Short Trades:
834 (30.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
2.86 USD
Average Profit:
61.41 USD
Average Loss:
-41.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-786.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 203.86 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
24.48%
Annual Forecast:
297.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.57 USD
Maximal:
5 656.49 USD (72.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.08% (2 164.72 USD)
By Equity:
36.68% (150.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2218
NQ100.R 260
GBPJPY 72
EURJPY 36
USDJPY 21
CHFJPY 18
CADJPY 17
AUDJPY 17
NZDJPY 13
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD 6
EURNZD 4
GBPUSD 4
NZDUSD 2
USDCAD 2
USDCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.1K
NQ100.R 2.2K
GBPJPY 248
EURJPY 192
USDJPY -30
CHFJPY -10
CADJPY 20
AUDJPY -58
NZDJPY -82
EURUSD -37
AUDUSD 90
EURNZD 21
GBPUSD 85
NZDUSD 4
USDCAD -12
USDCHF 4
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 685K
NQ100.R 1.1M
GBPJPY 22K
EURJPY 17K
USDJPY -1.3K
CHFJPY 302
CADJPY 2K
AUDJPY -3.7K
NZDJPY -6K
EURUSD -850
AUDUSD 4.4K
EURNZD 1.9K
GBPUSD 4.4K
NZDUSD 271
USDCAD -814
USDCHF 180
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +379.65 USD
Worst trade: -360 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +760.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -786.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
This trade uses a 1:200 leverage.  


We resumed trading in December 2024 with an initial capital of $1,500 and a lot size of 0.02. This approach allows us to assess the risk of each trade. The average risk per trade is 2.5%, and it is very possible for us to open multiple trades at the same time.  


This strategy helps avoid a margin call.

No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VikeeFX
30 USD per month
363%
0
0
USD
4.6K
USD
81
0%
2 700
43%
99%
1.12
2.86
USD
97%
1:50
Copy

