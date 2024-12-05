SegnaliSezioni
Muchamad Ali Ramadhan

VikeeFX

Muchamad Ali Ramadhan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
69 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 48%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 199
Profit Trade:
921 (41.88%)
Loss Trade:
1 278 (58.12%)
Best Trade:
379.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-360.45 USD
Profitto lordo:
59 536.45 USD (4 599 816 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-56 332.16 USD (3 507 604 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (778.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 387.55 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
98.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.93%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
47
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.57
Long Trade:
1 487 (67.62%)
Short Trade:
712 (32.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
1.46 USD
Profitto medio:
64.64 USD
Perdita media:
-44.08 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-633.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 203.86 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
48.43%
Previsione annuale:
587.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
124.57 USD
Massimale:
5 656.49 USD (72.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
97.08% (2 164.72 USD)
Per equità:
36.68% (150.87 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1763
NQ100.R 214
GBPJPY 72
EURJPY 36
USDJPY 21
CHFJPY 18
CADJPY 17
AUDJPY 17
NZDJPY 13
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD 6
EURNZD 4
GBPUSD 4
NZDUSD 2
USDCAD 2
USDCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
NQ100.R 1.6K
GBPJPY 248
EURJPY 192
USDJPY -30
CHFJPY -10
CADJPY 20
AUDJPY -58
NZDJPY -82
EURUSD -37
AUDUSD 90
EURNZD 21
GBPUSD 85
NZDUSD 4
USDCAD -12
USDCHF 4
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 273K
NQ100.R 780K
GBPJPY 22K
EURJPY 17K
USDJPY -1.3K
CHFJPY 302
CADJPY 2K
AUDJPY -3.7K
NZDJPY -6K
EURUSD -850
AUDUSD 4.4K
EURNZD 1.9K
GBPUSD 4.4K
NZDUSD 271
USDCAD -814
USDCHF 180
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +379.65 USD
Worst Trade: -360 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +778.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -633.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 13
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
315 più
This trade uses a 1:200 leverage.  


We resumed trading in December 2024 with an initial capital of $1,500 and a lot size of 0.02. This approach allows us to assess the risk of each trade. The average risk per trade is 2.5%, and it is very possible for us to open multiple trades at the same time.  


This strategy helps avoid a margin call.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.05 14:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 15:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.17 17:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 11:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.06 13:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.06 12:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.06 05:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 02:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.01 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 12:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.23 12:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.23 07:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.12 06:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 15:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 12:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 23:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.04 14:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.10 03:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 305 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.10 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
VikeeFX
30USD al mese
48%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
69
0%
2 199
41%
99%
1.05
1.46
USD
97%
1:50
Copia

