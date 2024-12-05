- Crescita
Trade:
2 199
Profit Trade:
921 (41.88%)
Loss Trade:
1 278 (58.12%)
Best Trade:
379.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-360.45 USD
Profitto lordo:
59 536.45 USD (4 599 816 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-56 332.16 USD (3 507 604 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (778.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 387.55 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
98.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.93%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
47
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.57
Long Trade:
1 487 (67.62%)
Short Trade:
712 (32.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
1.46 USD
Profitto medio:
64.64 USD
Perdita media:
-44.08 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-633.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 203.86 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
48.43%
Previsione annuale:
587.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
124.57 USD
Massimale:
5 656.49 USD (72.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
97.08% (2 164.72 USD)
Per equità:
36.68% (150.87 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1763
|NQ100.R
|214
|GBPJPY
|72
|EURJPY
|36
|USDJPY
|21
|CHFJPY
|18
|CADJPY
|17
|AUDJPY
|17
|NZDJPY
|13
|EURUSD
|8
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURNZD
|4
|GBPUSD
|4
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|NQ100.R
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|248
|EURJPY
|192
|USDJPY
|-30
|CHFJPY
|-10
|CADJPY
|20
|AUDJPY
|-58
|NZDJPY
|-82
|EURUSD
|-37
|AUDUSD
|90
|EURNZD
|21
|GBPUSD
|85
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|-12
|USDCHF
|4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|273K
|NQ100.R
|780K
|GBPJPY
|22K
|EURJPY
|17K
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|CHFJPY
|302
|CADJPY
|2K
|AUDJPY
|-3.7K
|NZDJPY
|-6K
|EURUSD
|-850
|AUDUSD
|4.4K
|EURNZD
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|4.4K
|NZDUSD
|271
|USDCAD
|-814
|USDCHF
|180
Best Trade: +379.65 USD
Worst Trade: -360 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +778.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -633.46 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 13
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
This trade uses a 1:200 leverage.
We resumed trading in December 2024 with an initial capital of $1,500 and a lot size of 0.02. This approach allows us to assess the risk of each trade. The average risk per trade is 2.5%, and it is very possible for us to open multiple trades at the same time.
This strategy helps avoid a margin call.
