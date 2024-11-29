- Growth
Trades:
2 047
Profit Trades:
1 455 (71.07%)
Loss Trades:
592 (28.92%)
Best trade:
109.49 USD
Worst trade:
-312.81 USD
Gross Profit:
6 058.86 USD (382 099 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 394.56 USD (322 163 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (66.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
140.37 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
99.41%
Max deposit load:
5.89%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
1 046 (51.10%)
Short Trades:
1 001 (48.90%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.16 USD
Average Profit:
4.16 USD
Average Loss:
-10.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-2 361.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 361.22 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-1.85%
Annual Forecast:
-22.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
394.41 USD
Maximal:
3 061.95 USD (20.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.10% (3 061.95 USD)
By Equity:
20.59% (2 355.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD+
|1061
|AUDCAD+
|679
|AUDNZD+
|305
|XAUUSD+
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD+
|1K
|AUDCAD+
|1.4K
|AUDNZD+
|-2.7K
|XAUUSD+
|-26
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD+
|1.3K
|AUDCAD+
|84K
|AUDNZD+
|-25K
|XAUUSD+
|-637
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +109.49 USD
Worst trade: -313 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 361.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageFX-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Low risk martingale strategy run 3 CCY
No reviews
30 USD per month
-7%
0
0
USD
USD
9.1K
USD
USD
56
99%
2 047
71%
99%
0.94
-0.16
USD
USD
25%
1:500