SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Price Vs Vix
Arup Nag

Price Vs Vix

Arup Nag
0 reviews
Reliability
158 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 36%
CMCMarkets1-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 577
Profit Trades:
1 995 (35.77%)
Loss Trades:
3 582 (64.23%)
Best trade:
1 436.75 NZD
Worst trade:
-1 704.67 NZD
Gross Profit:
192 693.00 NZD (642 242 pips)
Gross Loss:
-192 231.13 NZD (781 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (475.59 NZD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 639.18 NZD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
87.51%
Max deposit load:
167.49%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
3 035 (54.42%)
Short Trades:
2 542 (45.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.08 NZD
Average Profit:
96.59 NZD
Average Loss:
-53.67 NZD
Maximum consecutive losses:
102 (-589.19 NZD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 444.97 NZD (6)
Monthly growth:
-14.55%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 169.07 NZD
Maximal:
19 839.59 NZD (65.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.86% (19 839.43 NZD)
By Equity:
93.90% (3 525.50 NZD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.ap 1281
USDCHF.ap 1035
USDJPY.ap 892
GBPUSD.ap 792
AUDUSD.ap 687
USDCAD.ap 640
EURGBP.ap 79
NZDUSD.ap 71
CADJPY.ap 40
AUDJPY.ap 19
GOLD.p 16
AUDNZD.ap 8
USOIL.p 6
SILVER.p 4
AUDCHF.ap 2
AUDGBP.ap 2
NZDCAD.ap 1
GBPAUD.ap 1
GBPCAD.ap 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.ap -1.9K
USDCHF.ap 3.1K
USDJPY.ap -1.9K
GBPUSD.ap 4.5K
AUDUSD.ap 1.8K
USDCAD.ap -4.4K
EURGBP.ap -553
NZDUSD.ap -936
CADJPY.ap 236
AUDJPY.ap 668
GOLD.p 48
AUDNZD.ap -224
USOIL.p 68
SILVER.p 7
AUDCHF.ap -169
AUDGBP.ap 1
NZDCAD.ap -193
GBPAUD.ap 5
GBPCAD.ap 261
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.ap -34K
USDCHF.ap -17K
USDJPY.ap -64K
GBPUSD.ap 5.8K
AUDUSD.ap 350
USDCAD.ap -39K
EURGBP.ap -527
NZDUSD.ap -4.8K
CADJPY.ap 2K
AUDJPY.ap 7.7K
GOLD.p 2.7K
AUDNZD.ap -68
USOIL.p 1.3K
SILVER.p 73
AUDCHF.ap 172
AUDGBP.ap 78
NZDCAD.ap -309
GBPAUD.ap 46
GBPCAD.ap 902
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 436.75 NZD
Worst trade: -1 705 NZD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +475.59 NZD
Maximal consecutive loss: -589.19 NZD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets1-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.19 01:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 18:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 18:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 03:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 07:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 03:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 18:21
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 17:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 07:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 16:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 12:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 11:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 06:59
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Copy

