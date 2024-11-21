- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 577
Profit Trades:
1 995 (35.77%)
Loss Trades:
3 582 (64.23%)
Best trade:
1 436.75 NZD
Worst trade:
-1 704.67 NZD
Gross Profit:
192 693.00 NZD (642 242 pips)
Gross Loss:
-192 231.13 NZD (781 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (475.59 NZD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 639.18 NZD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
87.51%
Max deposit load:
167.49%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
3 035 (54.42%)
Short Trades:
2 542 (45.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.08 NZD
Average Profit:
96.59 NZD
Average Loss:
-53.67 NZD
Maximum consecutive losses:
102 (-589.19 NZD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 444.97 NZD (6)
Monthly growth:
-14.55%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 169.07 NZD
Maximal:
19 839.59 NZD (65.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.86% (19 839.43 NZD)
By Equity:
93.90% (3 525.50 NZD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ap
|1281
|USDCHF.ap
|1035
|USDJPY.ap
|892
|GBPUSD.ap
|792
|AUDUSD.ap
|687
|USDCAD.ap
|640
|EURGBP.ap
|79
|NZDUSD.ap
|71
|CADJPY.ap
|40
|AUDJPY.ap
|19
|GOLD.p
|16
|AUDNZD.ap
|8
|USOIL.p
|6
|SILVER.p
|4
|AUDCHF.ap
|2
|AUDGBP.ap
|2
|NZDCAD.ap
|1
|GBPAUD.ap
|1
|GBPCAD.ap
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.ap
|-1.9K
|USDCHF.ap
|3.1K
|USDJPY.ap
|-1.9K
|GBPUSD.ap
|4.5K
|AUDUSD.ap
|1.8K
|USDCAD.ap
|-4.4K
|EURGBP.ap
|-553
|NZDUSD.ap
|-936
|CADJPY.ap
|236
|AUDJPY.ap
|668
|GOLD.p
|48
|AUDNZD.ap
|-224
|USOIL.p
|68
|SILVER.p
|7
|AUDCHF.ap
|-169
|AUDGBP.ap
|1
|NZDCAD.ap
|-193
|GBPAUD.ap
|5
|GBPCAD.ap
|261
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.ap
|-34K
|USDCHF.ap
|-17K
|USDJPY.ap
|-64K
|GBPUSD.ap
|5.8K
|AUDUSD.ap
|350
|USDCAD.ap
|-39K
|EURGBP.ap
|-527
|NZDUSD.ap
|-4.8K
|CADJPY.ap
|2K
|AUDJPY.ap
|7.7K
|GOLD.p
|2.7K
|AUDNZD.ap
|-68
|USOIL.p
|1.3K
|SILVER.p
|73
|AUDCHF.ap
|172
|AUDGBP.ap
|78
|NZDCAD.ap
|-309
|GBPAUD.ap
|46
|GBPCAD.ap
|902
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 436.75 NZD
Worst trade: -1 705 NZD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +475.59 NZD
Maximal consecutive loss: -589.19 NZD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets1-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
121
NZD
NZD
158
63%
5 577
35%
88%
1.00
0.08
NZD
NZD
94%
1:100