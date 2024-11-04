SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ROBO 20
Dmitrii Urakov

ROBO 20

Dmitrii Urakov
0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2024 50%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
464
Profit Trades:
355 (76.50%)
Loss Trades:
109 (23.49%)
Best trade:
57.29 USD
Worst trade:
-92.74 USD
Gross Profit:
1 543.51 USD (106 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-770.76 USD (39 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (61.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.75 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
73.13%
Max deposit load:
19.27%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
6.97
Long Trades:
129 (27.80%)
Short Trades:
335 (72.20%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.67 USD
Average Profit:
4.35 USD
Average Loss:
-7.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-88.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.73%
Annual Forecast:
8.87%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.03 USD
Maximal:
110.80 USD (2.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.37% (88.88 USD)
By Equity:
60.08% (448.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 208
EURUSD 66
AUDUSD 41
NZDUSD 41
GBPUSD 35
EURCHF 28
AUDNZD 20
USDCHF 7
USDCAD 7
EURGBP 7
NZDCAD 2
EURCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 270
EURUSD 81
AUDUSD 82
NZDUSD 117
GBPUSD 30
EURCHF 117
AUDNZD 9
USDCHF 27
USDCAD 4
EURGBP 20
NZDCAD 6
EURCAD 4
GBPAUD 6
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 28K
EURUSD 9.3K
AUDUSD 4.2K
NZDUSD 6.1K
GBPUSD 2.6K
EURCHF 5.9K
AUDNZD 1.5K
USDCHF 5.7K
USDCAD 2.3K
EURGBP 947
NZDCAD 775
EURCAD 514
GBPAUD 933
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +57.29 USD
Worst trade: -93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 5
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.13 × 8
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live05
0.33 × 6
ICMarkets-Live16
0.36 × 11
Tickmill-Live04
0.49 × 977
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.61 × 410
Tickmill-Live08
0.63 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.64 × 87
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.68 × 101
RoboForex-Prime
0.85 × 5083
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
AMarkets-Real
0.92 × 90
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.00 × 84
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
1.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.14 × 94
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
46 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 19:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 23:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.28 22:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.28 19:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.13 13:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.13 03:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 18:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 17:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.12 12:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 11:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 09:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 08:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.07 17:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.07 17:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.07 16:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ROBO 20
35 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
582
USD
61
95%
464
76%
73%
2.00
1.67
USD
60%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.