Trades:
464
Profit Trades:
355 (76.50%)
Loss Trades:
109 (23.49%)
Best trade:
57.29 USD
Worst trade:
-92.74 USD
Gross Profit:
1 543.51 USD (106 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-770.76 USD (39 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (61.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.75 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
73.13%
Max deposit load:
19.27%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
6.97
Long Trades:
129 (27.80%)
Short Trades:
335 (72.20%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.67 USD
Average Profit:
4.35 USD
Average Loss:
-7.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-88.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.73%
Annual Forecast:
8.87%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.03 USD
Maximal:
110.80 USD (2.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.37% (88.88 USD)
By Equity:
60.08% (448.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|208
|EURUSD
|66
|AUDUSD
|41
|NZDUSD
|41
|GBPUSD
|35
|EURCHF
|28
|AUDNZD
|20
|USDCHF
|7
|USDCAD
|7
|EURGBP
|7
|NZDCAD
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|270
|EURUSD
|81
|AUDUSD
|82
|NZDUSD
|117
|GBPUSD
|30
|EURCHF
|117
|AUDNZD
|9
|USDCHF
|27
|USDCAD
|4
|EURGBP
|20
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|4
|GBPAUD
|6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|28K
|EURUSD
|9.3K
|AUDUSD
|4.2K
|NZDUSD
|6.1K
|GBPUSD
|2.6K
|EURCHF
|5.9K
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|5.7K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|EURGBP
|947
|NZDCAD
|775
|EURCAD
|514
|GBPAUD
|933
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +57.29 USD
Worst trade: -93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 5
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.13 × 8
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 6
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.36 × 11
Tickmill-Live04
|0.49 × 977
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.61 × 410
Tickmill-Live08
|0.63 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.64 × 87
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
|0.68 × 101
RoboForex-Prime
|0.85 × 5083
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
AMarkets-Real
|0.92 × 90
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.00 × 84
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|1.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.14 × 94
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
