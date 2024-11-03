SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tabungan Balap 1
Marcho Ibrahim

Tabungan Balap 1

Marcho Ibrahim
0 reviews
Reliability
60 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 5%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 033
Profit Trades:
1 524 (74.96%)
Loss Trades:
509 (25.04%)
Best trade:
314.70 USD
Worst trade:
-614.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 720.23 USD (219 820 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 616.77 USD (232 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (20.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
461.80 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
93.71%
Max deposit load:
12.55%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
1 008 (49.58%)
Short Trades:
1 025 (50.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-7.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-346.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-614.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.01%
Annual Forecast:
24.38%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
388.41 USD
Maximal:
1 088.24 USD (67.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.32% (1 085.26 USD)
By Equity:
46.63% (1 435.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADm# 1178
EURUSDm# 481
GOLDm# 120
AUDNZDm# 98
GBPUSDm# 74
AUDCHFm# 65
EURCHFm# 17
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADm# 343
EURUSDm# -334
GOLDm# -5
AUDNZDm# 49
GBPUSDm# -2
AUDCHFm# 34
EURCHFm# 18
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADm# 18K
EURUSDm# -32K
GOLDm# -3.1K
AUDNZDm# -2.3K
GBPUSDm# -2.3K
AUDCHFm# 5.4K
EURCHFm# 4.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +314.70 USD
Worst trade: -614 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -346.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Mulai $600 tanggal 3 Nov 2024
No reviews
2025.11.18 10:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 21:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 357 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 14:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 18:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 09:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.06 05:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.05 12:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 05:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 12:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.10 09:00
No swaps are charged
2025.06.10 09:00
No swaps are charged
2025.05.20 16:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tabungan Balap 1
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
60
99%
2 033
74%
94%
1.02
0.05
USD
47%
1:500
