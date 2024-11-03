- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 033
Profit Trades:
1 524 (74.96%)
Loss Trades:
509 (25.04%)
Best trade:
314.70 USD
Worst trade:
-614.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 720.23 USD (219 820 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 616.77 USD (232 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (20.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
461.80 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
93.71%
Max deposit load:
12.55%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
1 008 (49.58%)
Short Trades:
1 025 (50.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-7.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-346.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-614.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.01%
Annual Forecast:
24.38%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
388.41 USD
Maximal:
1 088.24 USD (67.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.32% (1 085.26 USD)
By Equity:
46.63% (1 435.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADm#
|1178
|EURUSDm#
|481
|GOLDm#
|120
|AUDNZDm#
|98
|GBPUSDm#
|74
|AUDCHFm#
|65
|EURCHFm#
|17
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADm#
|343
|EURUSDm#
|-334
|GOLDm#
|-5
|AUDNZDm#
|49
|GBPUSDm#
|-2
|AUDCHFm#
|34
|EURCHFm#
|18
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADm#
|18K
|EURUSDm#
|-32K
|GOLDm#
|-3.1K
|AUDNZDm#
|-2.3K
|GBPUSDm#
|-2.3K
|AUDCHFm#
|5.4K
|EURCHFm#
|4.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +314.70 USD
Worst trade: -614 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -346.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Mulai $600 tanggal 3 Nov 2024
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
2.4K
USD
USD
60
99%
2 033
74%
94%
1.02
0.05
USD
USD
47%
1:500