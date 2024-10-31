- Growth
Trades:
596
Profit Trades:
281 (47.14%)
Loss Trades:
315 (52.85%)
Best trade:
404.10 USD
Worst trade:
-383.92 USD
Gross Profit:
49 070.36 USD (950 776 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40 773.60 USD (800 469 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (2 871.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 871.11 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
53.27%
Max deposit load:
4.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.67
Long Trades:
385 (64.60%)
Short Trades:
211 (35.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
13.92 USD
Average Profit:
174.63 USD
Average Loss:
-129.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-2 713.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 713.84 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-1.25%
Annual Forecast:
-15.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
137.51 USD
Maximal:
4 978.75 USD (40.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.34% (4 358.86 USD)
By Equity:
4.00% (753.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|554
|NQ100.R
|25
|GBPJPY
|8
|AUDJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8.4K
|NQ100.R
|-143
|GBPJPY
|-16
|AUDJPY
|-52
|USDJPY
|-7
|CADJPY
|64
|CHFJPY
|-72
|EURJPY
|62
|NZDJPY
|63
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|193K
|NQ100.R
|-45K
|GBPJPY
|143
|AUDJPY
|-600
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|EURJPY
|1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +404.10 USD
Worst trade: -384 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 871.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 713.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Trade use SL TP (no intervention)
No reviews
