SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Nand
Nanda Agung Sugara

Nand

Nanda Agung Sugara
0 reviews
Reliability
60 weeks
1 / 636 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 61%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
596
Profit Trades:
281 (47.14%)
Loss Trades:
315 (52.85%)
Best trade:
404.10 USD
Worst trade:
-383.92 USD
Gross Profit:
49 070.36 USD (950 776 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40 773.60 USD (800 469 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (2 871.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 871.11 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
53.27%
Max deposit load:
4.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.67
Long Trades:
385 (64.60%)
Short Trades:
211 (35.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
13.92 USD
Average Profit:
174.63 USD
Average Loss:
-129.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-2 713.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 713.84 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-1.25%
Annual Forecast:
-15.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
137.51 USD
Maximal:
4 978.75 USD (40.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.34% (4 358.86 USD)
By Equity:
4.00% (753.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 554
NQ100.R 25
GBPJPY 8
AUDJPY 3
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8.4K
NQ100.R -143
GBPJPY -16
AUDJPY -52
USDJPY -7
CADJPY 64
CHFJPY -72
EURJPY 62
NZDJPY 63
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 193K
NQ100.R -45K
GBPJPY 143
AUDJPY -600
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1K
CHFJPY -1K
EURJPY 1K
NZDJPY 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +404.10 USD
Worst trade: -384 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 871.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 713.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
Trade use SL TP (no intervention)
No reviews
2025.04.23 14:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.23 13:13
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 13:13
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 12:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.22 03:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.03 15:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.2% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.03 00:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.28 14:54
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.31% of days out of 116 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.27 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.25 14:36
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.42% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.15 10:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.14 04:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.07 15:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.02 12:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.23 12:58
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.20 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.19 13:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.19 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.19 04:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.12.19 04:28
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
