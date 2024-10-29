- Growth
Trades:
1 278
Profit Trades:
1 043 (81.61%)
Loss Trades:
235 (18.39%)
Best trade:
141.42 USD
Worst trade:
-50.14 USD
Gross Profit:
2 901.99 USD (143 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 607.12 USD (98 157 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (51.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
192.14 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
66.37%
Max deposit load:
93.19%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.43
Long Trades:
621 (48.59%)
Short Trades:
657 (51.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.78 USD
Average Loss:
-6.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-174.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-174.21 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
4.08%
Annual Forecast:
52.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.89 USD
Maximal:
174.21 USD (12.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.03% (174.21 USD)
By Equity:
87.43% (562.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|501
|AUDNZD
|370
|NZDCAD
|333
|XAUUSD
|74
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|487
|AUDNZD
|300
|NZDCAD
|342
|XAUUSD
|166
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|14K
|AUDNZD
|2.3K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|XAUUSD
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +141.42 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -174.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalComBY-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
MTCOOK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
SENSUS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
FXChoice-ECN Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
QYMarketTrader-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 11
