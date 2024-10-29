SignalsSections
Andres Laasmaa

WakaMax

Andres Laasmaa
0 reviews
Reliability
121 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 227%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 278
Profit Trades:
1 043 (81.61%)
Loss Trades:
235 (18.39%)
Best trade:
141.42 USD
Worst trade:
-50.14 USD
Gross Profit:
2 901.99 USD (143 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 607.12 USD (98 157 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (51.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
192.14 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
66.37%
Max deposit load:
93.19%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.43
Long Trades:
621 (48.59%)
Short Trades:
657 (51.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.78 USD
Average Loss:
-6.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-174.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-174.21 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
4.08%
Annual Forecast:
52.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.89 USD
Maximal:
174.21 USD (12.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.03% (174.21 USD)
By Equity:
87.43% (562.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 501
AUDNZD 370
NZDCAD 333
XAUUSD 74
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 487
AUDNZD 300
NZDCAD 342
XAUUSD 166
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 14K
AUDNZD 2.3K
NZDCAD 13K
XAUUSD 16K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +141.42 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -174.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 7
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 15
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 10
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 1
MTCOOK-Live
0.00 × 1
KTM-Live
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 1
SFM-Live
0.00 × 10
FXChoice-ECN Live
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
QYMarketTrader-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 11
245 more...
Algotrade
No reviews
2025.09.16 10:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 20:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 07:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.16 22:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.06 07:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.23 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.10 12:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.05 05:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WakaMax
30 USD per month
227%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
121
100%
1 278
81%
66%
1.80
1.01
USD
87%
1:500
Copy

