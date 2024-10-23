- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
187 (76.32%)
Loss Trades:
58 (23.67%)
Best trade:
96.32 USD
Worst trade:
-26.27 USD
Gross Profit:
621.11 USD (23 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-311.19 USD (17 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (13.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.49 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
13.59%
Max deposit load:
7.21%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.38
Long Trades:
96 (39.18%)
Short Trades:
149 (60.82%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
3.32 USD
Average Loss:
-5.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-91.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.74 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.20%
Annual Forecast:
14.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.32 USD
Maximal:
91.74 USD (7.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.88% (91.74 USD)
By Equity:
26.28% (305.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|245
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|310
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|5.8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
