Robert Dzurek

IC Markets

Robert Dzurek
0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 32%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
187 (76.32%)
Loss Trades:
58 (23.67%)
Best trade:
96.32 USD
Worst trade:
-26.27 USD
Gross Profit:
621.11 USD (23 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-311.19 USD (17 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (13.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.49 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
13.59%
Max deposit load:
7.21%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.38
Long Trades:
96 (39.18%)
Short Trades:
149 (60.82%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
3.32 USD
Average Loss:
-5.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-91.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.74 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.20%
Annual Forecast:
14.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.32 USD
Maximal:
91.74 USD (7.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.88% (91.74 USD)
By Equity:
26.28% (305.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 245
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 310
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 5.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +96.32 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 23
ICMarkets-Live20
0.74 × 34
ICMarkets-Live12
0.85 × 133
ICMarkets-Live11
0.89 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.89 × 1260
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.90 × 402
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.00 × 1
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.51 × 55
ICMarkets-Live22
1.64 × 109
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
2.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
2.00 × 2
26 more...
No reviews
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 22:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 09:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.28 02:18
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.25 13:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 08:00
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 16:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 13:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.13 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.24 06:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.23 15:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.20 06:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.20 01:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 16:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.12.30 19:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.19 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.