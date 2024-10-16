SignalsSections
Jin Sangun

DCA CYCLEMAX and ADELIO

Jin Sangun
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 284%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 888
Profit Trades:
8 639 (79.34%)
Loss Trades:
2 249 (20.66%)
Best trade:
161.03 USD
Worst trade:
-218.62 USD
Gross Profit:
23 905.82 USD (5 816 070 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 412.55 USD (5 183 120 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (96.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
813.32 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.66%
Max deposit load:
8.67%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.23
Long Trades:
8 463 (77.73%)
Short Trades:
2 425 (22.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
0.78 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-6.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-287.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 202.82 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
15.70%
Annual Forecast:
190.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 802.38 USD (43.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.78% (3 802.38 USD)
By Equity:
71.46% (6 365.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 10888
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 8.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 633K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +161.03 USD
Worst trade: -219 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -287.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

DCA CYCLEMAX EA & ADELIO EA


11/13 - depositneed over 100%

          - deposit  Try to charge it once 

          - start Magic 2nd 

11/20 - Stop Magic 2nd 

          - Withdrawal charge balance


No reviews
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 18:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 15:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 06:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 02:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 01:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 19:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 00:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 00:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 23:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DCA CYCLEMAX and ADELIO
284%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
64
99%
10 888
79%
100%
1.55
0.78
USD
71%
1:500
