Trades:
10 888
Profit Trades:
8 639 (79.34%)
Loss Trades:
2 249 (20.66%)
Best trade:
161.03 USD
Worst trade:
-218.62 USD
Gross Profit:
23 905.82 USD (5 816 070 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 412.55 USD (5 183 120 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (96.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
813.32 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.66%
Max deposit load:
8.67%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.23
Long Trades:
8 463 (77.73%)
Short Trades:
2 425 (22.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
0.78 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-6.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-287.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 202.82 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
15.70%
Annual Forecast:
190.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 802.38 USD (43.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.78% (3 802.38 USD)
By Equity:
71.46% (6 365.66 USD)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|10888
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|8.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|633K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
DCA CYCLEMAX EA & ADELIO EA 11/13 - depositneed over 100% - deposit Try to charge it once - start Magic 2nd 11/20 - Stop Magic 2nd - Withdrawal charge balance
