- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 688
Profit Trades:
1 558 (92.29%)
Loss Trades:
130 (7.70%)
Best trade:
583.38 USD
Worst trade:
-198.46 USD
Gross Profit:
12 216.84 USD (9 984 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 126.53 USD (2 411 789 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (299.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
944.43 USD (73)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
97.32%
Max deposit load:
25.07%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.66
Long Trades:
1 680 (99.53%)
Short Trades:
8 (0.47%)
Profit Factor:
3.91
Expected Payoff:
5.39 USD
Average Profit:
7.84 USD
Average Loss:
-24.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-5.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-668.54 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
19.55%
Annual Forecast:
237.22%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.31 USD
Maximal:
779.89 USD (17.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.37% (779.89 USD)
By Equity:
44.22% (2 210.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|1688
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|9.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|7.6M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +583.38 USD
Worst trade: -198 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 73
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +299.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
7 nov 2024
- lot 0.02 + 0.01 - pipstep 3.000 - modal 5.000 USD - bot s v.5
januari 2025
- lot 0.01 - pipstep 20.000 - modal 5.000 USD - bot : e
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
489%
0
0
USD
USD
6.1K
USD
USD
67
98%
1 688
92%
97%
3.90
5.39
USD
USD
44%
1:200