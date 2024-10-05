SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Anmor
Andrei Morozov

Anmor

Andrei Morozov
0 reviews
Reliability
86 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 980%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
464
Profit Trades:
414 (89.22%)
Loss Trades:
50 (10.78%)
Best trade:
39.36 USD
Worst trade:
-50.26 USD
Gross Profit:
670.55 USD (24 111 pips)
Gross Loss:
-211.15 USD (7 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
98 (146.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.37 USD (98)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
60.18%
Max deposit load:
118.27%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.54
Long Trades:
81 (17.46%)
Short Trades:
383 (82.54%)
Profit Factor:
3.18
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-4.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-15.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.26 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.36%
Annual Forecast:
16.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.38 USD
Maximal:
82.87 USD (28.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.03% (15.37 USD)
By Equity:
74.02% (208.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 406
GBPUSD 26
.DE40Cash 26
XAUUSD 4
AUDCAD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 458
GBPUSD 5
.DE40Cash -10
XAUUSD 6
AUDCAD 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 15K
GBPUSD -455
.DE40Cash 1.1K
XAUUSD 668
AUDCAD -9
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.36 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 98
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 4
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.19 × 115
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.20 × 5
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
Exness-Real17
0.22 × 369
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
Tickmill-Live10
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.31 × 13
ThreeTrader-Live
0.38 × 147
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 611
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.60 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.64 × 22
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
64 more...
No reviews
2026.01.06 11:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 20:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 19:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 12:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 10:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 12:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 11:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 19:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 07:38
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.09 11:21
80% of growth achieved within 24 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 484 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 11:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 19:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 17:06
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 462 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 09:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 08:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
