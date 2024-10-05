- Growth
Trades:
464
Profit Trades:
414 (89.22%)
Loss Trades:
50 (10.78%)
Best trade:
39.36 USD
Worst trade:
-50.26 USD
Gross Profit:
670.55 USD (24 111 pips)
Gross Loss:
-211.15 USD (7 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
98 (146.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.37 USD (98)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
60.18%
Max deposit load:
118.27%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.54
Long Trades:
81 (17.46%)
Short Trades:
383 (82.54%)
Profit Factor:
3.18
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-4.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-15.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.26 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.36%
Annual Forecast:
16.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.38 USD
Maximal:
82.87 USD (28.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.03% (15.37 USD)
By Equity:
74.02% (208.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|406
|GBPUSD
|26
|.DE40Cash
|26
|XAUUSD
|4
|AUDCAD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|458
|GBPUSD
|5
|.DE40Cash
|-10
|XAUUSD
|6
|AUDCAD
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|GBPUSD
|-455
|.DE40Cash
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|668
|AUDCAD
|-9
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.36 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 98
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 4
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.19 × 115
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
Exness-Real17
|0.22 × 369
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.31 × 13
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.38 × 147
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.41 × 611
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.60 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.64 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
980%
0
0
USD
USD
649
USD
USD
86
0%
464
89%
60%
3.17
0.99
USD
USD
74%
1:500