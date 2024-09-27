SignalsSections
Ayrat Garifullin

AlfaB10000348A

Ayrat Garifullin
0 reviews
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -69%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
457
Profit Trades:
395 (86.43%)
Loss Trades:
62 (13.57%)
Best trade:
6.83 USD
Worst trade:
-18.75 USD
Gross Profit:
421.59 USD (44 011 pips)
Gross Loss:
-525.68 USD (51 902 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (52.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.77 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
45.25%
Max deposit load:
107.41%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.84
Long Trades:
238 (52.08%)
Short Trades:
219 (47.92%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.23 USD
Average Profit:
1.07 USD
Average Loss:
-8.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.98 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-12.64%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
104.09 USD
Maximal:
123.65 USD (163.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.71% (123.65 USD)
By Equity:
22.34% (15.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 167
GBPUSDrfd 131
USDJPYrfd 99
USDCADrfd 44
GBPJPYrfd 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd -60
GBPUSDrfd -28
USDJPYrfd 13
USDCADrfd -13
GBPJPYrfd -15
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd -5.6K
GBPUSDrfd -2.8K
USDJPYrfd 3.8K
USDCADrfd -1.4K
GBPJPYrfd -2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.83 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.98 USD

2025.07.01 08:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.17 21:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.17 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.13 08:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 13:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.06 19:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.06 14:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.06 12:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 249 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 07:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.05 07:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.28 14:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 240 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 19:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.11 08:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 18:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.02 16:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.03.13 06:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.18 23:40
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.06 12:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.31 17:33
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.20 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
