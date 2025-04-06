The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Following the trend of the grid, each group of currencies was added after more than 15 years of successful review, and the maximum stop loss for a single currency is US$10,000. No stop loss in the first 15 years does not mean there will be no stop loss in the future. Even if every currency pair has a stop loss in the next 10 years, it will still make money in 9 years. So friends can follow it for a long time, it is the Phoenix.