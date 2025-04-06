SignalsSections
Homeopathic Grid
Yuan Tan

Homeopathic Grid

Yuan Tan
1 review
Reliability
205 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 7 767%
FXTRADING.com-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13 301
Profit Trades:
8 980 (67.51%)
Loss Trades:
4 321 (32.49%)
Best trade:
5 638.80 USD
Worst trade:
-6 189.00 USD
Gross Profit:
335 393.48 USD (2 963 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-249 319.32 USD (2 347 941 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
92 (790.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 882.97 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.16%
Max deposit load:
126.44%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.20
Long Trades:
6 648 (49.98%)
Short Trades:
6 653 (50.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
6.47 USD
Average Profit:
37.35 USD
Average Loss:
-57.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
57 (-2 686.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 428.90 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.86%
Annual Forecast:
95.37%
Algo trading:
51%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.23 USD
Maximal:
20 482.13 USD (24.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.19% (11 723.77 USD)
By Equity:
90.74% (30 711.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 4030
XAUUSD 3317
NZDCAD 2014
AUDCAD 1958
USDCAD 734
EURCHF 375
EURUSD 328
EURGBP 311
GBPCHF 107
USDJPY 24
GBPUSD 21
USDCHF 20
AUDUSD 17
WTI 11
BTCUSD 8
CHFJPY 6
NZDUSD 4
EURAUD 3
XAGUSD 3
NZDCHF 2
EURCAD 2
AUDJPY 2
GBPNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
ETHUSD 1
AUDCHF 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 2.8K
XAUUSD 52K
NZDCAD 7.4K
AUDCAD 13K
USDCAD 3.9K
EURCHF 3K
EURUSD -985
EURGBP 1.9K
GBPCHF 1.2K
USDJPY 1.7K
GBPUSD -2.3K
USDCHF -829
AUDUSD -278
WTI 6.6K
BTCUSD 139
CHFJPY -3.2K
NZDUSD 67
EURAUD -9
XAGUSD 315
NZDCHF 19
EURCAD 37
AUDJPY 59
GBPNZD 120
GBPCAD 1
ETHUSD -2
AUDCHF 104
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 55K
XAUUSD -11K
NZDCAD 89K
AUDCAD 298K
USDCAD 53K
EURCHF -3.1K
EURUSD 4.1K
EURGBP 54K
GBPCHF 11K
USDJPY 12K
GBPUSD -10K
USDCHF -1.2K
AUDUSD -1.2K
WTI 8.7K
BTCUSD 69K
CHFJPY -11K
NZDUSD -61
EURAUD -399
XAGUSD 2.1K
NZDCHF 117
EURCAD 240
AUDJPY 400
GBPNZD 965
GBPCAD -1
ETHUSD -701
AUDCHF 194
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 638.80 USD
Worst trade: -6 189 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +790.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 686.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MEXExchange-Demo
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.23 × 65
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.64 × 158
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.00 × 124
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.27 × 543
Exness-Real17
1.53 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.18 × 17
FXTRADING.com-Live
2.24 × 462
RoboForex-ECN-2
2.56 × 88
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
3.28 × 161
ICMarketsSC-Live25
3.81 × 84
Axi-US02-Live
3.92 × 13
RoboForex-ProCent-7
4.58 × 43
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.94 × 105
XMTrading-Real 34
5.25 × 20
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
6.20 × 25
11 more...
Following the trend of the grid, each group of currencies was added after more than 15 years of successful review, and the maximum stop loss for a single currency is US$10,000. No stop loss in the first 15 years does not mean there will be no stop loss in the future. Even if every currency pair has a stop loss in the next 10 years, it will still make money in 9 years. So friends can follow it for a long time, it is the Phoenix.
Average rating:
Hugu beraht
2217
Hugu beraht 2025.04.06 12:08 
 

Closing with a large loss and ridiculously small profits. Do not invest in this trader.

2025.12.24 11:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 00:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 23:02
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 02:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 14:34
80% of growth achieved within 44 days. This comprises 3.18% of days out of 1384 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 13:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.10 12:19
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 03:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 02:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 13:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 18:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 00:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 11:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 00:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 21:43
No swaps are charged
2025.08.26 21:43
No swaps are charged
2025.08.25 21:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.07 08:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
