- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13 301
Profit Trades:
8 980 (67.51%)
Loss Trades:
4 321 (32.49%)
Best trade:
5 638.80 USD
Worst trade:
-6 189.00 USD
Gross Profit:
335 393.48 USD (2 963 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-249 319.32 USD (2 347 941 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
92 (790.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 882.97 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.16%
Max deposit load:
126.44%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.20
Long Trades:
6 648 (49.98%)
Short Trades:
6 653 (50.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
6.47 USD
Average Profit:
37.35 USD
Average Loss:
-57.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
57 (-2 686.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 428.90 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.86%
Annual Forecast:
95.37%
Algo trading:
51%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.23 USD
Maximal:
20 482.13 USD (24.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.19% (11 723.77 USD)
By Equity:
90.74% (30 711.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|4030
|XAUUSD
|3317
|NZDCAD
|2014
|AUDCAD
|1958
|USDCAD
|734
|EURCHF
|375
|EURUSD
|328
|EURGBP
|311
|GBPCHF
|107
|USDJPY
|24
|GBPUSD
|21
|USDCHF
|20
|AUDUSD
|17
|WTI
|11
|BTCUSD
|8
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDUSD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|XAGUSD
|3
|NZDCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|ETHUSD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|2.8K
|XAUUSD
|52K
|NZDCAD
|7.4K
|AUDCAD
|13K
|USDCAD
|3.9K
|EURCHF
|3K
|EURUSD
|-985
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|-2.3K
|USDCHF
|-829
|AUDUSD
|-278
|WTI
|6.6K
|BTCUSD
|139
|CHFJPY
|-3.2K
|NZDUSD
|67
|EURAUD
|-9
|XAGUSD
|315
|NZDCHF
|19
|EURCAD
|37
|AUDJPY
|59
|GBPNZD
|120
|GBPCAD
|1
|ETHUSD
|-2
|AUDCHF
|104
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|55K
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|NZDCAD
|89K
|AUDCAD
|298K
|USDCAD
|53K
|EURCHF
|-3.1K
|EURUSD
|4.1K
|EURGBP
|54K
|GBPCHF
|11K
|USDJPY
|12K
|GBPUSD
|-10K
|USDCHF
|-1.2K
|AUDUSD
|-1.2K
|WTI
|8.7K
|BTCUSD
|69K
|CHFJPY
|-11K
|NZDUSD
|-61
|EURAUD
|-399
|XAGUSD
|2.1K
|NZDCHF
|117
|EURCAD
|240
|AUDJPY
|400
|GBPNZD
|965
|GBPCAD
|-1
|ETHUSD
|-701
|AUDCHF
|194
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 638.80 USD
Worst trade: -6 189 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +790.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 686.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MEXExchange-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 2
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.18 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.23 × 65
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.64 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 6
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|1.00 × 124
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.25 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.27 × 543
|
Exness-Real17
|1.53 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|2.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.18 × 17
|
FXTRADING.com-Live
|2.24 × 462
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.56 × 88
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|3.28 × 161
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|3.81 × 84
|
Axi-US02-Live
|3.92 × 13
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|4.58 × 43
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.94 × 105
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|5.25 × 20
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
|6.20 × 25
Following the trend of the grid, each group of currencies was added after more than 15 years of successful review, and the maximum stop loss for a single currency is US$10,000. No stop loss in the first 15 years does not mean there will be no stop loss in the future. Even if every currency pair has a stop loss in the next 10 years, it will still make money in 9 years. So friends can follow it for a long time, it is the Phoenix.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
7 767%
0
0
USD
USD
80K
USD
USD
205
51%
13 301
67%
99%
1.34
6.47
USD
USD
91%
1:400
Closing with a large loss and ridiculously small profits. Do not invest in this trader.