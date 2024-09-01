SignalsSections
Lee Keng Loong Sherman

ExnessUSD

Lee Keng Loong Sherman
0 reviews
Reliability
69 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 164%
Exness-Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
478
Profit Trades:
336 (70.29%)
Loss Trades:
142 (29.71%)
Best trade:
50.08 USD
Worst trade:
-13.01 USD
Gross Profit:
731.75 USD (42 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-401.44 USD (35 338 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (15.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.13 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
35.18%
Max deposit load:
93.06%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.47
Long Trades:
274 (57.32%)
Short Trades:
204 (42.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-51.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.06 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.19%
Annual Forecast:
50.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
51.06 USD (14.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.92% (51.06 USD)
By Equity:
64.45% (220.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF 234
USDCAD 139
NZDUSD 105
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 197
USDCAD 59
NZDUSD 74
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 10K
USDCAD -4.1K
NZDUSD 676
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.08 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.06 USD

ForexTrend-Trade7
0.00 × 1
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 7
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 4
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Fix
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 3
InstaForex-Singapore.com
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
IronFX-Real4
0.00 × 1
IronFX-Real1
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 11
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
ThinkForex-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 6
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 9
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Armada-Live
0.00 × 1
AM-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 4
STS-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 10
ThinkForex-Live
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-ECN Live
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 2
0.00 × 3
No reviews
2025.04.16 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 06:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.19 01:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 19:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 15:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 06:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 03:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 16:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.03.17 15:28
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.07 16:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.01 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 03:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.03 21:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.13 19:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.13 18:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.03 05:22
Share of trading days is too low
2024.09.03 05:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.09.01 09:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.01 09:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.01 09:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
