- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
478
Profit Trades:
336 (70.29%)
Loss Trades:
142 (29.71%)
Best trade:
50.08 USD
Worst trade:
-13.01 USD
Gross Profit:
731.75 USD (42 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-401.44 USD (35 338 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (15.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.13 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
35.18%
Max deposit load:
93.06%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.47
Long Trades:
274 (57.32%)
Short Trades:
204 (42.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-51.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.06 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.19%
Annual Forecast:
50.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
51.06 USD (14.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.92% (51.06 USD)
By Equity:
64.45% (220.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|234
|USDCAD
|139
|NZDUSD
|105
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF
|197
|USDCAD
|59
|NZDUSD
|74
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF
|10K
|USDCAD
|-4.1K
|NZDUSD
|676
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.08 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade7
|0.00 × 1
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Fix
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 3
|
InstaForex-Singapore.com
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFX-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFX-Real1
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 11
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ThinkForex-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 6
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 9
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Armada-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
STS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexBrokerInc-Main
|0.00 × 10
|
ThinkForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-ECN Live
|0.00 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Real 2
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
164%
0
0
USD
USD
531
USD
USD
69
100%
478
70%
35%
1.82
0.69
USD
USD
64%
1:500