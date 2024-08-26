SignalsSections
Andri Yanto

Kawel Group 3

Andri Yanto
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 47%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
107 (92.24%)
Loss Trades:
9 (7.76%)
Best trade:
55.93 USD
Worst trade:
-36.00 USD
Gross Profit:
947.22 USD (56 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-138.35 USD (8 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
69 (524.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
524.89 USD (69)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
37.52%
Max deposit load:
25.38%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.52
Long Trades:
116 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.85
Expected Payoff:
6.97 USD
Average Profit:
8.85 USD
Average Loss:
-15.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-46.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.15%
Annual Forecast:
53.98%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
46.18 USD (1.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.20% (46.18 USD)
By Equity:
58.15% (720.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 59
XAUUSD 47
EURNZD 5
GBPAUD 5
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 406
XAUUSD 362
EURNZD 21
GBPAUD 20
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 8.1K
XAUUSD 36K
EURNZD 1.8K
GBPAUD 1.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.93 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 69
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +524.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Live
0.37 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.39 × 119
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.58 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 21
Tickmill-Live09
1.63 × 381
RoboForex-ProCent
1.66 × 67
FusionMarkets-Live
1.76 × 21
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 20
OctaFX-Real9
2.18 × 2274
16 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 09:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.30 14:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.23 12:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 10:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 05:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.04 04:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.18 12:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 02:13
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 02:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 02:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.05.15 07:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 05:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.13 20:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
