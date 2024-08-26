- Growth
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
107 (92.24%)
Loss Trades:
9 (7.76%)
Best trade:
55.93 USD
Worst trade:
-36.00 USD
Gross Profit:
947.22 USD (56 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-138.35 USD (8 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
69 (524.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
524.89 USD (69)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
37.52%
Max deposit load:
25.38%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.52
Long Trades:
116 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.85
Expected Payoff:
6.97 USD
Average Profit:
8.85 USD
Average Loss:
-15.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-46.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.15%
Annual Forecast:
53.98%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
46.18 USD (1.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.20% (46.18 USD)
By Equity:
58.15% (720.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|59
|XAUUSD
|47
|EURNZD
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|406
|XAUUSD
|362
|EURNZD
|21
|GBPAUD
|20
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|8.1K
|XAUUSD
|36K
|EURNZD
|1.8K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +55.93 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 69
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +524.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.37 × 209
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.58 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 21
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.63 × 381
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|1.66 × 67
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 21
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-7
|2.00 × 20
|
OctaFX-Real9
|2.18 × 2274
