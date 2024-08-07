SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Straight PIPN
Jeremy Lloyd Dancer

Straight PIPN

Jeremy Lloyd Dancer
0 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2024 32%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
435
Profit Trades:
225 (51.72%)
Loss Trades:
210 (48.28%)
Best trade:
83.40 USD
Worst trade:
-51.15 USD
Gross Profit:
2 153.64 USD (98 340 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 962.41 USD (99 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (68.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
202.68 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
11.62%
Max deposit load:
38.94%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
188 (43.22%)
Short Trades:
247 (56.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
9.57 USD
Average Loss:
-9.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-174.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-174.87 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
13.02%
Annual Forecast:
157.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
365.99 USD (26.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.39% (70.36 USD)
By Equity:
46.24% (72.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 276
GBPJPY 29
EURUSD 28
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 16
AUDUSD 12
AUDJPY 8
NZDUSD 7
EURJPY 7
EURGBP 6
USDCHF 6
USDCAD 6
GBPAUD 6
EURCHF 3
EURAUD 3
GBPNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -72
GBPJPY 114
EURUSD -24
USDJPY -15
GBPUSD 152
AUDUSD -15
AUDJPY 16
NZDUSD -31
EURJPY 1
EURGBP 99
USDCHF -15
USDCAD -23
GBPAUD 4
EURCHF 7
EURAUD -7
GBPNZD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.6K
GBPJPY 4.7K
EURUSD -397
USDJPY 294
GBPUSD 3.9K
AUDUSD -195
AUDJPY 1.1K
NZDUSD -3.1K
EURJPY 206
EURGBP 609
USDCHF -670
USDCAD -1.2K
GBPAUD 612
EURCHF 202
EURAUD -1.1K
GBPNZD 38
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +83.40 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -174.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.38 × 8
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.47 × 124
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.64 × 11
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
TickmillUK-Live03
0.92 × 1340
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.98 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.99 × 547
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.19 × 358
PUPrime-Live
1.23 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.30 × 1096
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.30 × 90
78 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

For additional information please check me out on YouTube: https://youtu.be/dC9r8O0rpno&nbsp;

To join my private group please go to: https://www.strive2b1fx.com/packages

To follow me on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/groups/Strive2b1fx

No reviews
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.17 14:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 19:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 17:47
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 20:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 17:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 16:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 420 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 08:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.25% of days out of 401 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.06 07:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.25% of days out of 395 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 03:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 03:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.17 07:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 06:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 371 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Straight PIPN
39 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
166
USD
72
0%
435
51%
12%
1.09
0.44
USD
71%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.