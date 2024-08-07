- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
435
Profit Trades:
225 (51.72%)
Loss Trades:
210 (48.28%)
Best trade:
83.40 USD
Worst trade:
-51.15 USD
Gross Profit:
2 153.64 USD (98 340 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 962.41 USD (99 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (68.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
202.68 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
11.62%
Max deposit load:
38.94%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
188 (43.22%)
Short Trades:
247 (56.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
9.57 USD
Average Loss:
-9.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-174.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-174.87 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
13.02%
Annual Forecast:
157.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
365.99 USD (26.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.39% (70.36 USD)
By Equity:
46.24% (72.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|276
|GBPJPY
|29
|EURUSD
|28
|USDJPY
|21
|GBPUSD
|16
|AUDUSD
|12
|AUDJPY
|8
|NZDUSD
|7
|EURJPY
|7
|EURGBP
|6
|USDCHF
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|GBPAUD
|6
|EURCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-72
|GBPJPY
|114
|EURUSD
|-24
|USDJPY
|-15
|GBPUSD
|152
|AUDUSD
|-15
|AUDJPY
|16
|NZDUSD
|-31
|EURJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|99
|USDCHF
|-15
|USDCAD
|-23
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURCHF
|7
|EURAUD
|-7
|GBPNZD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.6K
|GBPJPY
|4.7K
|EURUSD
|-397
|USDJPY
|294
|GBPUSD
|3.9K
|AUDUSD
|-195
|AUDJPY
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|-3.1K
|EURJPY
|206
|EURGBP
|609
|USDCHF
|-670
|USDCAD
|-1.2K
|GBPAUD
|612
|EURCHF
|202
|EURAUD
|-1.1K
|GBPNZD
|38
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +83.40 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -174.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.20 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.38 × 8
|
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.47 × 124
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.64 × 11
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 418
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.92 × 1340
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.98 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.99 × 547
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.04 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.19 × 358
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.23 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.30 × 1096
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.30 × 90
For additional information please check me out on YouTube: https://youtu.be/dC9r8O0rpno
To join my private group please go to: https://www.strive2b1fx.com/packages
To follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Strive2b1fx
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
166
USD
USD
72
0%
435
51%
12%
1.09
0.44
USD
USD
71%
1:500