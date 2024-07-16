- Growth
Trades:
1 843
Profit Trades:
1 378 (74.76%)
Loss Trades:
465 (25.23%)
Best trade:
1 804.40 USD
Worst trade:
-799.04 USD
Gross Profit:
30 894.65 USD (1 166 800 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 814.52 USD (734 988 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (123.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 797.43 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
82.95%
Max deposit load:
24.01%
Latest trade:
52 minutes ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.80
Long Trades:
1 836 (99.62%)
Short Trades:
7 (0.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
8.72 USD
Average Profit:
22.42 USD
Average Loss:
-31.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 620.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 620.06 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
4.06%
Annual Forecast:
49.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 172.17 USD
Maximal:
2 771.07 USD (5.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.01% (2 771.07 USD)
By Equity:
27.89% (11 361.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1843
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|16K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|432K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 804.40 USD
Worst trade: -799 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 620.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
