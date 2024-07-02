SignalsSections
AKHMED Asmalov

Fx trade

AKHMED Asmalov
0 reviews
78 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2024 -67%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
308
Profit Trades:
214 (69.48%)
Loss Trades:
94 (30.52%)
Best trade:
292.00 USD
Worst trade:
-511.20 USD
Gross Profit:
5 845.07 USD (119 226 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 374.42 USD (85 331 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (821.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 078.27 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
49.93%
Max deposit load:
123.28%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
79 (25.65%)
Short Trades:
229 (74.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-8.21 USD
Average Profit:
27.31 USD
Average Loss:
-89.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-954.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 017.31 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-45.89%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 327.74 USD
Maximal:
3 465.80 USD (128.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.76% (3 442.11 USD)
By Equity:
42.20% (526.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 72
AUDUSDrfd 66
GBPUSDrfd 49
#LCO 42
USDCADrfd 32
XAUUSDrfd 26
EURGBPrfd 5
AUDCADrfd 5
USDZARrfd 2
GBPAUDrfd 2
#MSFT 2
EURCADrfd 1
USDSGDrfd 1
AUDNZDrfd 1
EURAUDrfd 1
USDJPYrfd 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd -1K
AUDUSDrfd 376
GBPUSDrfd -354
#LCO -262
USDCADrfd -1.4K
XAUUSDrfd 504
EURGBPrfd -486
AUDCADrfd 24
USDZARrfd 15
GBPAUDrfd 2
#MSFT -1
EURCADrfd 8
USDSGDrfd 13
AUDNZDrfd 0
EURAUDrfd 8
USDJPYrfd 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd 568
AUDUSDrfd 6K
GBPUSDrfd -117
#LCO 1.4K
USDCADrfd -17K
XAUUSDrfd 32K
EURGBPrfd -1.9K
AUDCADrfd 1.2K
USDZARrfd 13K
GBPAUDrfd 91
#MSFT -4.8K
EURCADrfd 513
USDSGDrfd 1.6K
AUDNZDrfd 27
EURAUDrfd 424
USDJPYrfd 300
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 03:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 19:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 14:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 02:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 12:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 21:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 18:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 04:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 15:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 19:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 18:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 20:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 06:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 19:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
