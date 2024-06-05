SignalsSections
Raita Miyaji

LineTime

Raita Miyaji
0 reviews
81 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -20%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
302
Profit Trades:
200 (66.22%)
Loss Trades:
102 (33.77%)
Best trade:
347.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-731.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
25 337.00 JPY (24 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 265.00 JPY (29 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 467.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 467.00 JPY (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
9.84%
Max deposit load:
58.22%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
302 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-9.70 JPY
Average Profit:
126.69 JPY
Average Loss:
-277.11 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 137.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 662.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
2.02%
Annual Forecast:
24.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 699.00 JPY
Maximal:
5 824.00 JPY (36.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.12% (5 824.00 JPY)
By Equity:
6.07% (682.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 302
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -26
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -4.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +347.00 JPY
Worst trade: -731 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 467.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 137.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
TitanFX-01
0.27 × 607
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
1.00 × 1
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.60 × 458
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.87 × 4096
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
3 more...
No reviews
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 01:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 21:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 04:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 19:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 03:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.03 22:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 19:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 302 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.14 18:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.12 00:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.07 17:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.02 03:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.15 21:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.05 03:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.07.30 23:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.07.25 02:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.06.21 04:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.21 03:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.07 04:54
Share of trading days is too low
2024.06.07 04:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LineTime
30 USD per month
-20%
0
0
USD
12K
JPY
81
100%
302
66%
10%
0.89
-9.70
JPY
36%
1:25
