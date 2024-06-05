- Growth
Trades:
302
Profit Trades:
200 (66.22%)
Loss Trades:
102 (33.77%)
Best trade:
347.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-731.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
25 337.00 JPY (24 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 265.00 JPY (29 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 467.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 467.00 JPY (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
9.84%
Max deposit load:
58.22%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
302 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-9.70 JPY
Average Profit:
126.69 JPY
Average Loss:
-277.11 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 137.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 662.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
2.02%
Annual Forecast:
24.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 699.00 JPY
Maximal:
5 824.00 JPY (36.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.12% (5 824.00 JPY)
By Equity:
6.07% (682.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|302
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-26
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-4.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +347.00 JPY
Worst trade: -731 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 467.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 137.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
xChief-Demo
|0.24 × 38
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.24 × 95
|
TitanFX-01
|0.27 × 607
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.28 × 107
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.41 × 186
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.52 × 286
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|1.00 × 4
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
QtradeFX-Live2
|1.47 × 162
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.51 × 59
|
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
|1.60 × 458
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.84 × 793
|
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
|1.87 × 4096
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|2.00 × 18
|
Ava-Demo 2
|2.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real4
|2.33 × 3
|
Weltrade-Live
|2.53 × 167
|
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
|2.60 × 57
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.96 × 52
|
KOT-Live2
|3.64 × 14
|
FBS-Real-4
|4.00 × 1
