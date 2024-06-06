- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 604
Profit Trades:
1 128 (70.32%)
Loss Trades:
476 (29.68%)
Best trade:
91.50 USD
Worst trade:
-41.14 USD
Gross Profit:
9 884.70 USD (730 311 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 053.57 USD (619 475 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (258.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
355.53 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
20.19%
Max deposit load:
23.79%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.20
Long Trades:
1 272 (79.30%)
Short Trades:
332 (20.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
8.76 USD
Average Loss:
-16.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-234.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.84 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
24.65%
Annual Forecast:
299.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
436.46 USD (38.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.70% (436.46 USD)
By Equity:
14.93% (166.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1604
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|111K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +91.50 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +258.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -234.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
Telegram -> @Mr_PINGG
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
366%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
95
99%
1 604
70%
20%
1.22
1.14
USD
USD
39%
1:500