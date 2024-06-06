SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CalibreFX DayTrading
Satria Adji Prakoso

CalibreFX DayTrading

Satria Adji Prakoso
0 reviews
Reliability
95 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 366%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 604
Profit Trades:
1 128 (70.32%)
Loss Trades:
476 (29.68%)
Best trade:
91.50 USD
Worst trade:
-41.14 USD
Gross Profit:
9 884.70 USD (730 311 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 053.57 USD (619 475 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (258.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
355.53 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
20.19%
Max deposit load:
23.79%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.20
Long Trades:
1 272 (79.30%)
Short Trades:
332 (20.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
8.76 USD
Average Loss:
-16.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-234.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.84 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
24.65%
Annual Forecast:
299.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
436.46 USD (38.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.70% (436.46 USD)
By Equity:
14.93% (166.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1604
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 111K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +91.50 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +258.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -234.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
Telegram -> @Mr_PINGG
No reviews
2025.10.27 13:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 03:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 22:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 21:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.09 02:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 18:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 01:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 20:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 01:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.06 22:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.06 20:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.26 13:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 15:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 01:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.23 23:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.22 23:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.17 20:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.27 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.27 15:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
