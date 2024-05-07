- Growth
Trades:
1 800
Profit Trades:
1 344 (74.66%)
Loss Trades:
456 (25.33%)
Best trade:
22 710.00 USD
Worst trade:
-62 854.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 873 266.00 USD (1 431 758 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 974 850.00 USD (987 019 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
78 (104 040.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152 322.00 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
80.39%
Max deposit load:
32.88%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.01
Long Trades:
1 500 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
300 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
499.12 USD
Average Profit:
2 137.85 USD
Average Loss:
-4 330.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-62 542.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111 900.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
27.31%
Annual Forecast:
331.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 864.00 USD
Maximal:
298 806.00 USD (22.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.90% (298 532.00 USD)
By Equity:
50.92% (270 228.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1800
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|898K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|445K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22 710.00 USD
Worst trade: -62 854 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +104 040.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62 542.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
