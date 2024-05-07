SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CT Trader Nusantara 08
Muhammad Hanapi

CT Trader Nusantara 08

Muhammad Hanapi
0 reviews
Reliability
85 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2024 462%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 800
Profit Trades:
1 344 (74.66%)
Loss Trades:
456 (25.33%)
Best trade:
22 710.00 USD
Worst trade:
-62 854.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 873 266.00 USD (1 431 758 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 974 850.00 USD (987 019 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
78 (104 040.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152 322.00 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
80.39%
Max deposit load:
32.88%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.01
Long Trades:
1 500 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
300 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
499.12 USD
Average Profit:
2 137.85 USD
Average Loss:
-4 330.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-62 542.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111 900.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
27.31%
Annual Forecast:
331.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 864.00 USD
Maximal:
298 806.00 USD (22.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.90% (298 532.00 USD)
By Equity:
50.92% (270 228.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1800
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 898K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 445K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22 710.00 USD
Worst trade: -62 854 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +104 040.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62 542.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
No reviews
2025.12.09 08:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 13:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 17:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.15 16:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.24 19:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 17:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 09:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 08:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 00:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.23 19:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.23 16:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 12:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
