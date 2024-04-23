SignalsSections
Tsuyoshi Arikuma

Kuma Low Risk

0 reviews
0 reviews
Reliability
100 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 44%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 901
Profit Trades:
1 752 (60.39%)
Loss Trades:
1 149 (39.61%)
Best trade:
3 803.54 USD
Worst trade:
-3 055.11 USD
Gross Profit:
151 615.39 USD (444 311 pips)
Gross Loss:
-153 842.82 USD (460 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (898.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 542.62 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
78.75%
Max deposit load:
98.87%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
1 551 (53.46%)
Short Trades:
1 350 (46.54%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.77 USD
Average Profit:
86.54 USD
Average Loss:
-133.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 115.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 715.17 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Annual Forecast:
19.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 932.82 USD
Maximal:
25 329.90 USD (30.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.35% (25 329.90 USD)
By Equity:
31.09% (8 605.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY-5 1045
EURUSD-5 548
EURJPY-5 441
AUDCAD-5 310
GBPUSD-5 142
NZDCAD-5 113
AUDNZD-5 78
AUDSGD-5 72
USDCAD-5 46
GBPSGD-5 40
AUDUSD-5 39
CADJPY-5 27
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY-5 1.2K
EURUSD-5 16K
EURJPY-5 -19K
AUDCAD-5 5.8K
GBPUSD-5 -5.4K
NZDCAD-5 -3.2K
AUDNZD-5 2.4K
AUDSGD-5 340
USDCAD-5 2.6K
GBPSGD-5 113
AUDUSD-5 -2.6K
CADJPY-5 67
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY-5 8.8K
EURUSD-5 13K
EURJPY-5 -6K
AUDCAD-5 -3.1K
GBPUSD-5 -4.8K
NZDCAD-5 -4.4K
AUDNZD-5 -7K
AUDSGD-5 -7.8K
USDCAD-5 -1.6K
GBPSGD-5 -4
AUDUSD-5 -737
CADJPY-5 -2.1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 803.54 USD
Worst trade: -3 055 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +898.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 115.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.21 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 08:25
No swaps are charged
2025.06.03 08:25
No swaps are charged
2025.05.26 07:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.26 07:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.26 06:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.26 03:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.26 02:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.04.03 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.03.27 14:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 436 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.27 08:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.08 09:19
No swaps are charged
2025.01.08 09:19
No swaps are charged
2024.12.25 08:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.27 16:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.12 09:46
No swaps are charged
2024.09.12 09:46
No swaps are charged
2024.09.05 14:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.30 11:37
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Kuma Low Risk
30 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
1
USD
100
99%
2 901
60%
79%
0.98
-0.77
USD
31%
1:50
