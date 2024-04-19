- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
304
Profit Trades:
199 (65.46%)
Loss Trades:
105 (34.54%)
Best trade:
4 504.92 USD
Worst trade:
-6 543.67 USD
Gross Profit:
57 856.45 USD (30 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 246.36 USD (18 643 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (1 010.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24 039.68 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
64.41%
Max deposit load:
29.13%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.36
Long Trades:
158 (51.97%)
Short Trades:
146 (48.03%)
Profit Factor:
3.56
Expected Payoff:
136.88 USD
Average Profit:
290.74 USD
Average Loss:
-154.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 355.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 543.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.34%
Annual Forecast:
28.40%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 543.67 USD (7.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.79% (6 543.67 USD)
By Equity:
42.19% (35 091.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|287
|archived
|17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|10K
|archived
|31K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|12K
|archived
|0
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 504.92 USD
Worst trade: -6 544 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 010.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 355.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real19
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 25
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 20
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LandPrime-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
55%
0
0
USD
USD
116K
USD
USD
91
94%
304
65%
64%
3.56
136.88
USD
USD
42%
1:500