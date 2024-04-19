SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TTS MA Alan Chicago 75K
Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak

TTS MA Alan Chicago 75K

Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak
0 reviews
Reliability
91 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 55%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
304
Profit Trades:
199 (65.46%)
Loss Trades:
105 (34.54%)
Best trade:
4 504.92 USD
Worst trade:
-6 543.67 USD
Gross Profit:
57 856.45 USD (30 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 246.36 USD (18 643 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (1 010.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24 039.68 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
64.41%
Max deposit load:
29.13%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.36
Long Trades:
158 (51.97%)
Short Trades:
146 (48.03%)
Profit Factor:
3.56
Expected Payoff:
136.88 USD
Average Profit:
290.74 USD
Average Loss:
-154.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 355.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 543.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.34%
Annual Forecast:
28.40%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 543.67 USD (7.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.79% (6 543.67 USD)
By Equity:
42.19% (35 091.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 287
archived 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 10K
archived 31K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 12K
archived 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 504.92 USD
Worst trade: -6 544 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 010.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 355.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real19
0.00 × 1
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 25
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 20
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 1
LandPrime-Live3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 7
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 1
457 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 08:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 19:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 05:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 19:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 05:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.08 08:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.27 14:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.16 23:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.11 09:31
No swaps are charged
2025.02.11 09:31
No swaps are charged
2025.02.11 08:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.10 14:23
No swaps are charged
2025.02.10 14:23
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TTS MA Alan Chicago 75K
30 USD per month
55%
0
0
USD
116K
USD
91
94%
304
65%
64%
3.56
136.88
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.