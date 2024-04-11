SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Hoya VIP
Alessio Baglioni

Hoya VIP

Alessio Baglioni
0 reviews
Reliability
100 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 265%
RoboForex-Pro-2
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
661
Profit Trades:
514 (77.76%)
Loss Trades:
147 (22.24%)
Best trade:
21.62 USD
Worst trade:
-25.50 USD
Gross Profit:
964.27 USD (87 100 pips)
Gross Loss:
-658.04 USD (67 441 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (38.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.52 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
28.20%
Max deposit load:
30.76%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.66
Long Trades:
353 (53.40%)
Short Trades:
308 (46.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-4.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.91 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
50.70%
Annual Forecast:
615.18%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
83.60 USD (12.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.63% (83.60 USD)
By Equity:
26.45% (35.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 184
GBPUSD 171
EURUSD 120
USDCAD 55
AUDNZD 32
.US30Cash 31
AUDCAD 28
NZDCAD 19
USDCHF 11
USDJPY 7
EURGBP 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 135
GBPUSD 68
EURUSD 42
USDCAD 18
AUDNZD 25
.US30Cash -3
AUDCAD -2
NZDCAD 28
USDCHF -9
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
GBPUSD 3.8K
EURUSD -205
USDCAD 2.7K
AUDNZD 1K
.US30Cash -2.2K
AUDCAD -1.3K
NZDCAD 2.3K
USDCHF -690
USDJPY 498
EURGBP 146
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.62 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 28
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 48
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 10
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 8
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 20
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
WSXLLC-Live
0.00 × 13
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 42
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 20
InfinoxCapital-Live05
0.00 × 15
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 51
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 10
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 8
93 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
We will trading mainly on 

GOLD
GBP/USD

rarely got more then 2 pairs running.

The most important thing is the safety of mine and your Balance

Gold max loss 10$
strategy got an average of 5-8 trade a week



No reviews
2025.12.23 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 14:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 07:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 09:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.20 13:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 11:05
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 532 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.20 13:04
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 483 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.14 12:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.24 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.20 13:38
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.07 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 20:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.15 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.11 10:03
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.29 01:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.16 15:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.25 18:52
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 184 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hoya VIP
30 USD per month
265%
0
0
USD
133
USD
100
96%
661
77%
28%
1.46
0.46
USD
49%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.