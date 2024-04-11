- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
661
Profit Trades:
514 (77.76%)
Loss Trades:
147 (22.24%)
Best trade:
21.62 USD
Worst trade:
-25.50 USD
Gross Profit:
964.27 USD (87 100 pips)
Gross Loss:
-658.04 USD (67 441 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (38.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.52 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
28.20%
Max deposit load:
30.76%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.66
Long Trades:
353 (53.40%)
Short Trades:
308 (46.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-4.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.91 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
50.70%
Annual Forecast:
615.18%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
83.60 USD (12.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.63% (83.60 USD)
By Equity:
26.45% (35.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|184
|GBPUSD
|171
|EURUSD
|120
|USDCAD
|55
|AUDNZD
|32
|.US30Cash
|31
|AUDCAD
|28
|NZDCAD
|19
|USDCHF
|11
|USDJPY
|7
|EURGBP
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|135
|GBPUSD
|68
|EURUSD
|42
|USDCAD
|18
|AUDNZD
|25
|.US30Cash
|-3
|AUDCAD
|-2
|NZDCAD
|28
|USDCHF
|-9
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|GBPUSD
|3.8K
|EURUSD
|-205
|USDCAD
|2.7K
|AUDNZD
|1K
|.US30Cash
|-2.2K
|AUDCAD
|-1.3K
|NZDCAD
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|-690
|USDJPY
|498
|EURGBP
|146
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.62 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
We will trading mainly on
GOLD
GBP/USD
rarely got more then 2 pairs running.
The most important thing is the safety of mine and your Balance
Gold max loss 10$
strategy got an average of 5-8 trade a week
