Saiful Arifin

Auto GU

Saiful Arifin
0 reviews
94 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -44%
XMGlobal-Real 23
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 095
Profit Trades:
1 460 (69.68%)
Loss Trades:
635 (30.31%)
Best trade:
149.90 USD
Worst trade:
-97.99 USD
Gross Profit:
2 404.18 USD (1 222 680 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 405.95 USD (332 189 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (6.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
321.74 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
90.00%
Max deposit load:
17.63%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
1 069 (51.03%)
Short Trades:
1 026 (48.97%)
Profit Factor:
0.71
Expected Payoff:
-0.48 USD
Average Profit:
1.65 USD
Average Loss:
-5.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-1 133.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 133.24 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
1.23%
Annual Forecast:
14.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 305.36 USD
Maximal:
1 794.25 USD (150.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.98% (1 794.25 USD)
By Equity:
56.39% (948.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDmicro 2092
BTCUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDmicro -1.1K
BTCUSD 96
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDmicro -68K
BTCUSD 959K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.90 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 133.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

spesial GBPUSD Scalping
