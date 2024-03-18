SignalsSections
Oleg Egorov

FD911

Oleg Egorov
0 reviews
Reliability
93 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 77%
Tickmill-Live05
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 044
Profit Trades:
463 (44.34%)
Loss Trades:
581 (55.65%)
Best trade:
236.72 USD
Worst trade:
-220.25 USD
Gross Profit:
3 660.08 USD (226 012 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 193.41 USD (213 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (450.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
450.63 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
39.77%
Max deposit load:
242.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
590 (56.51%)
Short Trades:
454 (43.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
7.91 USD
Average Loss:
-5.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-28.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-312.44 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
14.36%
Annual Forecast:
174.26%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
576.37 USD
Maximal:
588.44 USD (520.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.99% (588.44 USD)
By Equity:
88.23% (7.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 1042
USDCHF 1
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 449
USDCHF -1
XAUUSD 18
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 11K
USDCHF -75
XAUUSD 1.8K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +236.72 USD
Worst trade: -220 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +450.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-8
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.20 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.21 × 29
Tickmill-Live02
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.40 × 5
FPMarkets-Live
0.44 × 9
AUSGlobal-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.50 × 8
Just2Trade-Real
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 10
Exness-Real3
0.53 × 53
ICMarkets-Live03
0.57 × 14
XMTrading-Real 34
0.67 × 9
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
0.67 × 3
164 more...
USDJPY

План 100% к 31.12.2024 

No reviews
2025.06.08 13:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 19:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.22% of days out of 448 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.03 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.22% of days out of 446 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 15:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 15:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.22% of days out of 445 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.19 07:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.18 13:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.15 09:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 18:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 19:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 09:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.01 08:28
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.29 17:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.29 16:40
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.07 17:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.07 07:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.07 07:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.07 06:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.06 13:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
