Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
1 044
Profit Trades:
463 (44.34%)
Loss Trades:
581 (55.65%)
Best trade:
236.72 USD
Worst trade:
-220.25 USD
Gross Profit:
3 660.08 USD (226 012 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 193.41 USD (213 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (450.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
450.63 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
39.77%
Max deposit load:
242.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
590 (56.51%)
Short Trades:
454 (43.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
7.91 USD
Average Loss:
-5.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-28.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-312.44 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
14.36%
Annual Forecast:
174.26%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
576.37 USD
Maximal:
588.44 USD (520.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.99% (588.44 USD)
By Equity:
88.23% (7.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1042
|USDCHF
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|449
|USDCHF
|-1
|XAUUSD
|18
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|11K
|USDCHF
|-75
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Best trade: +236.72 USD
Worst trade: -220 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +450.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.20 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.21 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.40 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.44 × 9
|
AUSGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.50 × 8
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.50 × 10
|
Exness-Real3
|0.53 × 53
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.57 × 14
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.67 × 9
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.67 × 3
USDJPY
План 100% к 31.12.2024
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
93
99%
1 044
44%
40%
1.14
0.45
USD
USD
100%
1:500