Trades:
1 478
Profit Trades:
1 089 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
389 (26.32%)
Best trade:
1 525.84 USD
Worst trade:
-605.89 USD
Gross Profit:
42 935.66 USD (301 504 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 349.10 USD (197 239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (335.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 583.78 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
43.20%
Max deposit load:
11.23%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
12.16
Long Trades:
511 (34.57%)
Short Trades:
967 (65.43%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
15.28 USD
Average Profit:
39.43 USD
Average Loss:
-52.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-787.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-787.02 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
1.66%
Annual Forecast:
20.57%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
293.48 USD
Maximal:
1 857.02 USD (4.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.54% (1 857.02 USD)
By Equity:
33.57% (3 206.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|343
|AUDCAD
|334
|NZDCAD
|319
|GBPUSD
|115
|EURUSD
|85
|EURCAD
|82
|GBPCAD
|81
|USDCAD
|60
|EURGBP
|59
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|8.8K
|NZDCAD
|8.4K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-248
|EURCAD
|1.1K
|GBPCAD
|350
|USDCAD
|393
|EURGBP
|549
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-3.6K
|AUDCAD
|38K
|NZDCAD
|37K
|GBPUSD
|23K
|EURUSD
|-6.9K
|EURCAD
|6K
|GBPCAD
|4.9K
|USDCAD
|12K
|EURGBP
|-6.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 525.84 USD
Worst trade: -606 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +335.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -787.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 12
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.03 × 40
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.39 × 652
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.45 × 263
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.66 × 8586
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|1.03 × 38
|
Swissquote-Server
|1.61 × 9900
|
FxPro-ECN
|3.70 × 30
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
