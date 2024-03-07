SignalsSections
Heng Pei Liao

SW MT5 MAM

Heng Pei Liao
0 reviews
Reliability
173 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 99%
Swissquote-Server
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 478
Profit Trades:
1 089 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
389 (26.32%)
Best trade:
1 525.84 USD
Worst trade:
-605.89 USD
Gross Profit:
42 935.66 USD (301 504 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 349.10 USD (197 239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (335.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 583.78 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
43.20%
Max deposit load:
11.23%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
12.16
Long Trades:
511 (34.57%)
Short Trades:
967 (65.43%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
15.28 USD
Average Profit:
39.43 USD
Average Loss:
-52.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-787.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-787.02 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
1.66%
Annual Forecast:
20.57%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
293.48 USD
Maximal:
1 857.02 USD (4.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.54% (1 857.02 USD)
By Equity:
33.57% (3 206.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 343
AUDCAD 334
NZDCAD 319
GBPUSD 115
EURUSD 85
EURCAD 82
GBPCAD 81
USDCAD 60
EURGBP 59
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 1.9K
AUDCAD 8.8K
NZDCAD 8.4K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD -248
EURCAD 1.1K
GBPCAD 350
USDCAD 393
EURGBP 549
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -3.6K
AUDCAD 38K
NZDCAD 37K
GBPUSD 23K
EURUSD -6.9K
EURCAD 6K
GBPCAD 4.9K
USDCAD 12K
EURGBP -6.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 525.84 USD
Worst trade: -606 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +335.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -787.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 12
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.03 × 40
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.39 × 652
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.45 × 263
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTime-MT5
0.66 × 8586
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
1.03 × 38
Swissquote-Server
1.61 × 9900
FxPro-ECN
3.70 × 30
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
No reviews
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 14:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 13:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 12:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 19:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.08 13:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.03 17:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.26 02:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.24 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 15:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 01:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 11:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 00:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 05:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 10:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.26 02:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 08:09
No swaps are charged
2025.05.20 08:09
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SW MT5 MAM
30 USD per month
99%
0
0
USD
32K
USD
173
82%
1 478
73%
43%
2.10
15.28
USD
34%
1:400
Copy

