- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
26 (60.46%)
Loss Trades:
17 (39.53%)
Best trade:
142.00 USD
Worst trade:
-50.29 USD
Gross Profit:
716.19 USD (58 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-399.15 USD (29 267 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (195.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195.66 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
47.77%
Max deposit load:
55.03%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
1.81
Long Trades:
35 (81.40%)
Short Trades:
8 (18.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
7.37 USD
Average Profit:
27.55 USD
Average Loss:
-23.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-51.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-150.45 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.27 USD
Maximal:
175.13 USD (17.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.80% (175.13 USD)
By Equity:
15.65% (77.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|CHFJPY
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|EURNZD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|81
|USDJPY
|36
|GBPJPY
|92
|CHFJPY
|13
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|15
|USDCAD
|-42
|EURNZD
|32
|NZDUSD
|-15
|EURJPY
|48
|AUDJPY
|40
|NZDJPY
|-7
|CADJPY
|22
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.3K
|USDJPY
|6.3K
|GBPJPY
|7.5K
|CHFJPY
|6.1K
|USDCHF
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|192
|USDCAD
|-1.5K
|EURNZD
|4.6K
|NZDUSD
|-1.1K
|EURJPY
|2.9K
|AUDJPY
|4.3K
|NZDJPY
|-334
|CADJPY
|1.7K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +142.00 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 85
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 4
|0.00 × 7
|
4xCube-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.02 × 167
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.03 × 31
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.07 × 69
|
Exness-Real14
|0.15 × 636
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.17 × 133
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.18 × 38
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.20 × 20
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.20 × 60
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.24 × 25
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.27 × 75
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.29 × 463
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.29 × 373
Lu sjdifnddj test akun
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
74%
0
0
USD
USD
367
USD
USD
19
0%
43
60%
48%
1.79
7.37
USD
USD
26%
1:200