Marcellino Hendra Pratama

Nino

Marcellino Hendra Pratama
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 74%
OctaFX-Real8
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
26 (60.46%)
Loss Trades:
17 (39.53%)
Best trade:
142.00 USD
Worst trade:
-50.29 USD
Gross Profit:
716.19 USD (58 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-399.15 USD (29 267 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (195.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195.66 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
47.77%
Max deposit load:
55.03%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
1.81
Long Trades:
35 (81.40%)
Short Trades:
8 (18.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
7.37 USD
Average Profit:
27.55 USD
Average Loss:
-23.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-51.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-150.45 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.27 USD
Maximal:
175.13 USD (17.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.80% (175.13 USD)
By Equity:
15.65% (77.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
USDJPY 6
GBPJPY 5
CHFJPY 4
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 3
USDCAD 3
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 2
EURJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 81
USDJPY 36
GBPJPY 92
CHFJPY 13
USDCHF 2
GBPUSD 15
USDCAD -42
EURNZD 32
NZDUSD -15
EURJPY 48
AUDJPY 40
NZDJPY -7
CADJPY 22
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.3K
USDJPY 6.3K
GBPJPY 7.5K
CHFJPY 6.1K
USDCHF 1.6K
GBPUSD 192
USDCAD -1.5K
EURNZD 4.6K
NZDUSD -1.1K
EURJPY 2.9K
AUDJPY 4.3K
NZDJPY -334
CADJPY 1.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +142.00 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real9
0.00 × 85
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 4
0.00 × 7
4xCube-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.02 × 167
XMTrading-Real 34
0.03 × 31
RoboForex-Prime
0.07 × 69
Exness-Real14
0.15 × 636
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.17 × 133
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.18 × 38
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.20 × 20
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.20 × 60
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.24 × 25
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.27 × 75
Alpari-Trade
0.29 × 463
XMTrading-Real 7
0.29 × 373
192 more...
Lu sjdifnddj test akun

No reviews
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
2025.11.27 05:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 05:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 09:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 03:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 07:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.23 15:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 13:33
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 02:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 10 days. This comprises 15.87% of days out of the 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 23:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 07:20
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.30 01:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 23:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 00:45
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nino
30 USD per month
74%
0
0
USD
367
USD
19
0%
43
60%
48%
1.79
7.37
USD
26%
1:200
Copy

