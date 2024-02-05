- Growth
Trades:
1 273
Profit Trades:
833 (65.43%)
Loss Trades:
440 (34.56%)
Best trade:
379.42 USD
Worst trade:
-389.59 USD
Gross Profit:
15 160.77 USD (499 896 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 974.94 USD (211 962 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (27.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 849.91 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
95.58%
Max deposit load:
112.16%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.91
Long Trades:
898 (70.54%)
Short Trades:
375 (29.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
4.86 USD
Average Profit:
18.20 USD
Average Loss:
-20.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-50.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-389.59 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
27.91%
Annual Forecast:
338.67%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
371.80 USD
Maximal:
478.98 USD (22.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.73% (478.98 USD)
By Equity:
53.67% (591.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|830
|XAGUSD
|291
|EURUSD
|144
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|XAGUSD
|4.9K
|EURUSD
|336
|GBPUSD
|-43
|USDCHF
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|183K
|XAGUSD
|102K
|EURUSD
|3.4K
|GBPUSD
|-269
|USDCHF
|4
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +379.42 USD
Worst trade: -390 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalCityMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 2
|
Atom8-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.29 × 14
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.29 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.30 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.32 × 237
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.32 × 124
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.35 × 444
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.36 × 318
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.43 × 185
