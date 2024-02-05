SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MAYIS
Inanc Senocak

MAYIS

Inanc Senocak
0 reviews
Reliability
100 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2024 913%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 273
Profit Trades:
833 (65.43%)
Loss Trades:
440 (34.56%)
Best trade:
379.42 USD
Worst trade:
-389.59 USD
Gross Profit:
15 160.77 USD (499 896 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 974.94 USD (211 962 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (27.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 849.91 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
95.58%
Max deposit load:
112.16%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.91
Long Trades:
898 (70.54%)
Short Trades:
375 (29.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
4.86 USD
Average Profit:
18.20 USD
Average Loss:
-20.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-50.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-389.59 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
27.91%
Annual Forecast:
338.67%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
371.80 USD
Maximal:
478.98 USD (22.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.73% (478.98 USD)
By Equity:
53.67% (591.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 830
XAGUSD 291
EURUSD 144
GBPUSD 7
USDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
XAGUSD 4.9K
EURUSD 336
GBPUSD -43
USDCHF 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 183K
XAGUSD 102K
EURUSD 3.4K
GBPUSD -269
USDCHF 4
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +379.42 USD
Worst trade: -390 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 2
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalCityMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 2
Atom8-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.29 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.30 × 20
ICMarkets-Live04
0.32 × 237
XM.COM-Real 17
0.32 × 124
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 12
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live02
0.35 × 444
ICMarkets-Live07
0.36 × 318
ICMarkets-Live01
0.43 × 185
141 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 18:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.11 03:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.08 23:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 14:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 10:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 05:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 03:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 02:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 23:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 19:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 07:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MAYIS
33 USD per month
913%
0
0
USD
6.7K
USD
100
25%
1 273
65%
96%
1.68
4.86
USD
54%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.