Trades:
504
Profit Trades:
231 (45.83%)
Loss Trades:
273 (54.17%)
Best trade:
280.80 USD
Worst trade:
-157.80 USD
Gross Profit:
15 131.56 USD (3 324 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 084.83 USD (2 549 173 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (619.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
780.94 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
68.45%
Max deposit load:
1.78%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.71
Long Trades:
346 (68.65%)
Short Trades:
158 (31.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
8.03 USD
Average Profit:
65.50 USD
Average Loss:
-40.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-396.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-485.58 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
12.24%
Annual Forecast:
148.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
708.25 USD (16.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.48% (708.25 USD)
By Equity:
3.26% (74.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|261
|NQ100.R
|243
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|NQ100.R
|1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|120K
|NQ100.R
|655K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +280.80 USD
Worst trade: -158 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +619.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -396.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
