SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Satria Batang Hitam
Dwi Suwarjto

Satria Batang Hitam

Dwi Suwarjto
0 reviews
Reliability
107 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 252%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
504
Profit Trades:
231 (45.83%)
Loss Trades:
273 (54.17%)
Best trade:
280.80 USD
Worst trade:
-157.80 USD
Gross Profit:
15 131.56 USD (3 324 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 084.83 USD (2 549 173 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (619.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
780.94 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
68.45%
Max deposit load:
1.78%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.71
Long Trades:
346 (68.65%)
Short Trades:
158 (31.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
8.03 USD
Average Profit:
65.50 USD
Average Loss:
-40.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-396.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-485.58 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
12.24%
Annual Forecast:
148.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
708.25 USD (16.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.48% (708.25 USD)
By Equity:
3.26% (74.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 261
NQ100.R 243
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
NQ100.R 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 120K
NQ100.R 655K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +280.80 USD
Worst trade: -158 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +619.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -396.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
pengen cepet kaya
No reviews
2025.11.15 16:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 17:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 02:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 12:42
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.23 23:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 11:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
2024.12.02 16:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.01 20:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.30 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.29 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.01 08:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.29 21:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.16 19:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.14 19:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.02.06 10:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.05 13:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.05 13:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Satria Batang Hitam
30 USD per month
252%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
107
0%
504
45%
68%
1.36
8.03
USD
13%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.